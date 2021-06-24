Kombucha Market worth over $7.9 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Kombucha Industry is projected to register more than 17% CAGR between 2021 and 2027 driven by increasing demand of probiotics among consumers to enhance the overall health.

The kombucha market revenue is projected to cross USD 7.9 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Increasing acceptance of Kombucha among consumers as a healthy drink owing to its health benefits is propelling the market growth.

Kombucha has health benefits and is often used to enhance the overall health. Increasing health concern among consumers and acceptance of organic food products in daily lifestyle is fuelling the market outlook. Furthermore, rising penetration of internet in developing economies is helping consumers in terms of product availability. This factor is proving positive for manufacturers to increase its consumer base.

Kombucha industry from inorganic type is expected to reach over USD 1,380 million by 2027 with a CAGR of over 16%. Availability of inorganic beverages is high compared to organic in supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online retailers, this factor is propelling the market expansion. Inorganic products prices are also cost effective and thus easy to afford by most of the consumers. This factor is helping inorganic segment to penetrate in middle income consumer segment to further propel the market demand.

Some major findings of the Kombucha market report include:

Increasing availability of the Kombucha-based product across the world because of online stores as well as supermarkets/hypermarkets is further fuelling the industry demand.

Rising trend for clean label and organic products in developed economies along with changing consumer behaviour towards functional beverages is anticipated to accelerate the market share.

Kombucha market from flavoured type witnessed highest growth potential due to increasing research and development by manufacturers to cater innovative flavoured products.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to have significant growth rate in the forecast period owing to high acceptance of Kombucha as functional beverage.

Kombucha is highly consumed in Japan and China owing to increasing functional beverage and probiotic industry.

Kombucha market from original type is expected to surpass USD 2,260 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 16.5%. Although flavoured Kombucha is high on demand, but original Kombucha is also preferred by many consumers who wants to enjoy the lightly sweet, fizzy, and tart flavour of the traditional kombucha. It is mostly consumed as a fermented tea beverage which is rich in probiotics. This factor is helping original segment to have its own consumer base who are not ready to experiment with the traditional flavour.

European kombucha market is anticipated to surpass USD 2,220 Million by 2027 with a CAGR of over 17%. Europe is currently the second dominating region owing to increasing demand of flavoured beverages. Rising importance of healthy lifestyle is forcing consumers to adopt organic food products. Moreover, acceptance of different herbs & spices in the region is helping different herbs and spices flavoured drinks to penetrate more into the market. Rising availability and product branding is helping manufacturers to create a decent consumer base in UK, Germany, and France this factor is boosting the regional industry demand.

Key manufacturers in Kombucha market includes KeVita (PepsiCo), GT’s Living Foods, Buchi, Revive Brands, The Humm, Kosmic, Wonder Drink, Cell-Nique Corporation, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Woodies’ CBD Kombucha and LIVE Soda, LLC. These companies are mainly focusing on innovative product launches owing to rising demand of different flavours and to enhance their existing customer base.

