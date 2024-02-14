Komprise business bolstered by new customer growth and expanded adoption of unstructured data management platform.

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Komprise, the leader in analytics-driven unstructured data management and mobility, today announced a doubling of new subscriptions again in 2023. This growth comes at a time when organizations are facing enormous pressure to manage and optimize data growth and IT spending in challenging economic times. Organizations are not just focusing on cost efficiency but also seeking insights into unstructured data to feed and govern AI workflows in the wake of burgeoning interest in Generative AI. Komprise Intelligent Data Management analyzes, mobilizes and manages unstructured data workflows that sit at the nexus of these trends.

Komprise Highlights from 2023

Komprise new subscriptions doubled again, driven by strong growth in new logos and record expansion from existing customers.

The company grew average annual contract value (ACV) by 60% with multiple seven-figure deals throughout the year, indicating growing enterprise adoption of Komprise as a platform to analyze, mobilize and extract value from unstructured data.

Komprise is now managing unstructured data in the exabyte range across its customers, which span enterprises in healthcare, life sciences, public sector, legal, energy, financial services, higher education and media/entertainment industries.

Komprise released several major product updates including: Komprise Analysis standalone subscription, Komprise Intelligent Tiering for Azure, new Data Governance and Self-Service features, Storage Insights for a unified view of data-centric and storage-centric metrics, and Elastic Data Migration enhancements to support a broadening set of use cases.

More than half of Komprise customers are heavy users of Komprise Deep Analytics, which included a new Directory Explorer in 2023. Research and departmental IT teams are growing use of Deep Analytics to gather more granular information on data assets to support cost management, security, compliance and AI initiatives.

Komprise was recognized for several industry honors including the Inc. 5000 List, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, CRN Tech Innovators, and others listed here.

Published the second annual Komprise State of Unstructured Data Management report, which found that preparing for AI was the leading data storage priority in 2023.

“Komprise is on a mission to change the way the world manages unstructured data, which is growing exponentially in the enterprise,” said Kumar Goswami, Komprise cofounder and CEO. “In the AI era, customers want to turn data volumes into data value and Komprise Intelligent Data Management leverages AI to look inside files and provide another level of insight and value. I’m excited about our momentum and look forward to driving even greater customer success this year.”

About Komprise

Komprise is a provider of unstructured data management and mobility software that frees enterprises to easily analyze, mobilize, and monetize file and object data across hybrid cloud data storage without shackling data to any one vendor. With Komprise Intelligent Data Management, enterprise IT teams optimize enterprise storage, backup and cloud costs while making the right data available to analytics and AI tools. www.komprise.com.

