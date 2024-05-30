Komprise recognized for the enterprise need to index, manage and govern data for cost-optimization and AI initiatives

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Komprise, the leader in analytics-driven unstructured data management and mobility, today announced it has been named an IDC Innovator in the report: IDC Innovators: Knowledge Management Technologies. (Doc #US51480324, April 2024). The company was recognized for “Komprise Intelligent Data Management, a single platform to analyze, move and manage unstructured data.” You can read the excerpt here.

The report states: “Over 90% of the data we produce is unstructured (source: IDC’s Global Datasphere 2023) and it is a key asset of enterprise intelligence as well as a big part of storage costs. Komprise reduces the complexities with managing unstructured data growth with location-agnostic file analysis and indexing. That analysis is purpose-built to not “get in the way” (i.e., it will not disrupt data movement and operations).

“Komprise’s Intelligent Data Management helps the enterprise do two valuable things: unlock the value hidden in unstructured data and reduce storage costs. Proper metadata tagging and access ensures AI solutions can extract and present the right data, at the right time, and to the right person. Intelligent Data Management prepares unstructured data for AI consumers such as data lakes that feed into enterprise applications, including knowledge management platforms. The platform enables multiple use cases: migration, data tiering, replication, workflows, and AI preparedness.”

The report noted the following differentiators of Komprise: Analytics UI, global search capabilities and Smart Data Workflows. In May, Komprise announced Smart Data Workflow Manager, a no-code AI data workflow builder that addresses use cases such as sensitive data identification, chatbot augmentation, image recognition and more.

Komprise customers are enterprises in multiple sectors with petabyte-scale environments, including brand names such as Pfizer, Marriott, Kroger, NYU and Fossil. The SaaS company has achieved numerous honors this year, including a Gold Stevie Award in Data Tools & Platforms and TMC.net Cloud Computing Product of the Year.

“Being named an IDC Innovator is a great honor and we believe our inclusion indicates how organizations are starting to treat data independently of storage to ascertain and nurture its true value across hybrid cloud infrastructure,” says Krishna Subramanian, COO and cofounder of Komprise.

An IDC Innovators report presents a set of vendors – under $100M in annual revenue at the time of selection – chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer a new technology, a groundbreaking solution to an existing issue, and/or an innovative business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation or a comparative ranking of all companies, but rather a document that highlights innovative companies in a specific market segment. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.

About Komprise

Komprise is the leading provider of unstructured data management and mobility software that frees enterprises to easily analyze, mobilize, and monetize file and object data across hybrid cloud data storage without shackling data to any one vendor. With Komprise Intelligent Data Management, enterprise IT teams optimize enterprise storage, backup and cloud costs while making the right data available to analytics and AI tools. www.komprise.com

