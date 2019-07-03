Breaking News
Kona Gold Solutions, Inc has Record Quarter on Revenue of over $720,000

The Company has its first profitable quarter as sales continue to outpace projections

MELBOURNE, Fla., July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via OTC PR WIRE — Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: KGKG), a hemp and CBD lifestyle brand focused on product development in the functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce it has beat Second Quarter protected revenue of $400,000 by over $320,000. Kona Gold had its first ever profitable quarter on revenue of over $720,000 from sales of its popular Kona Gold Hemp Energy Drinks and HighDrate CBD Energy Waters. The Company will surpass $1 million in revenue for 2019 this month.

Kona Gold continues to experience exponential growth as the Company adds distribution partners in new and current states. The Company’s two product line, Kona Gold and HighDrate, can now be purchased in 31 states in popular convenience stores, grocery stores, and specialty stores. Product re-orders from distributors are at its highest pace as demand for the Company’s products strengthens.

“I am excited to announce to our shareholders that Kona Gold has surpassed revenue projections by over $320,000, almost doubling Q2 projections,” stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. “Our Strong revenues is a testament to how well our products are doing in the market place and how fast the Company is growing. We are proving to be the leader in the hemp energy and CBD beverage market and with success of our product line extensions, great tasting beverages, and top notch team, we plan to continue to execute on all fronts as Kona Gold grows into a national brand.”

Kona Gold recently leased 15,000 sq ft of a 30,000 sq ft warehouse in Greer, South Carolina, which has become the Company’s distribution hub. The Company’s new distribution hub has been built out with offices and is now fully operational with over 120 pallets of product in inventory and shipping product out to distributors around the country.

Kona Gold Solutions, Inc.:

Kona Gold Solutions, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, has created wholly owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp Infused Energy Drink line; please visit the Company’s website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry’s first CBD Energy Water, available in 4 delicious flavors; please visit the Company’s website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company’s distribution needs in markets it wants to quickly enter.  The Companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control.  

Investor Relations Contact:
Robert Clark
844-714-2224
[email protected]

