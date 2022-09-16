Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Kondux Web3 Design Lab Joins NVIDIA Inception

Kondux Web3 Design Lab Joins NVIDIA Inception

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

Kondux is a Web3 design lab for artists, brands, and manufacturers. Our mission is to create custom-fit SaaS solutions by combining advanced API pipelines with secured technologies. Bridging creativity and blockchain technology together with NFTs, 3D NFT Marketplaces, AR/VR/XR Environments, Metaverse Design, Manufacturing Models, and Gaming Experiences.

Kondux Web3 Design Lab

Kondux Web3 Design Lab
Kondux Web3 Design Lab

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kondux today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program designed to nurture startups, revolutionizing industries with technology advancements.

Being a part NVIDIA Inception program will provide Kondux access to industry leading technology, NVIDIA experts, co-marketing support and opportunities to connect with venture capitalists. The hardware and software related to NVIDIA Omniverse will provide the tools needed to implement advanced API connections for the creation of interoperable 3D assets, manufacturing models, and machine learning applications. All these technologies will be layered as secured digital assets providing ownership protection at the highest levels. The program will also offer Kondux the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

“We believe being part of the NVIDIA Inception program will be the catalyst for the project to accomplish goals that seemed unimaginable only until now. Kondux is driven to innovate and accelerate Web3 technologies into the future with the assistance of NVIDIA technology and support,” said Legion Arcadia, Co-Founder, Kondux.

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support, and technology assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

About Kondux
Kondux is a Web3 design lab for artists, brands, and manufacturers. Our mission is to create custom-fit SaaS solutions by combining advanced API pipelines with secured Web3 technologies. We bridge creativity and blockchain technology together with NFTs, 3D NFT Marketplaces, AR/VR/XR Environments, Metaverse Design, Manufacturing Models, and Gaming Experiences. 

Media Contact:

media@kondux.io

Related Images

Image 1: Kondux Web3 Design Lab

3D NFT Marketplace, Viewport, Buy-Sell-Mint

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Kondux Web3 Design Lab

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.