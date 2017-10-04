Konecranes publishes its January-September interim report on October 25, 2017

Konecranes will publish its January-September interim report on October 25, 2017 on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 9.00 a.m. Finnish time. The report will be available on the company’s website at www.konecranes.com after publishing.

Press conference

An analyst and press conference will be held at HTC Keilaniemi (note the location, address Keilaranta 15 B, Espoo) at 11.00 a.m. Finnish time. The January-September interim report will be presented by Konecranes’ President and CEO Panu Routila and CFO Teo Ottola.

Joining via webcast

A live webcast of the conference will begin at 11.00 a.m. at www.konecranes.com. An on-demand version of the webcast will be available on the company’s website later the same day.

Joining via teleconference

The conference can also be joined by telephone. Please dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event:



Austria +43 (0)1 928 1466 Belgium +32 (0)2 400 6926 Denmark +45 35 15 81 21 Finland +358 (0)9 7479 0404 France +33 (0)1 76 77 25 06 Germany +49 (0)69 2222 25568 Ireland +353 (0)1 2465621 Italy +39 02 3600 9838 Netherlands +31 (0)20 703 8261 Norway +47 2350 0296 Spain +34 91 419 2524 Sweden +46 (0)8 5664 2793 Switzerland +41 (0)22 567 5750 United Kingdom +44 (0)330 336 9411 United States +1 719-457-1036

Event title: Konecranes Plc – Interim report, January – September 2017

Conference id: 40 32 832

After the event you can ask questions over the phone.

