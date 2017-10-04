Breaking News
Konecranes publishes its January-September interim report on October 25, 2017

Konecranes will publish its January-September interim report on October 25, 2017 on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 9.00 a.m. Finnish time. The report will be available on the company’s website at www.konecranes.com after publishing.

Press conference

An analyst and press conference will be held at HTC Keilaniemi (note the location, address Keilaranta 15 B, Espoo) at 11.00 a.m. Finnish time. The January-September interim report will be presented by Konecranes’ President and CEO Panu Routila and CFO Teo Ottola.

Joining via webcast

A live webcast of the conference will begin at 11.00 a.m. at www.konecranes.com. An on-demand version of the webcast will be available on the company’s website later the same day.

Joining via teleconference

The conference can also be joined by telephone. Please dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event:
 

 
Austria +43 (0)1 928 1466
Belgium +32 (0)2 400 6926
Denmark +45 35 15 81 21
Finland +358 (0)9 7479 0404
France +33 (0)1 76 77 25 06
Germany +49 (0)69 2222 25568
Ireland +353 (0)1 2465621
Italy +39 02 3600 9838
Netherlands +31 (0)20 703 8261
Norway +47 2350 0296
Spain +34 91 419 2524
Sweden +46 (0)8 5664 2793
Switzerland +41 (0)22 567 5750
United Kingdom +44 (0)330 336 9411
United States +1 719-457-1036

 

Event title: Konecranes Plc – Interim report, January – September 2017

Conference id: 40 32 832

After the event you can ask questions over the phone.

KONECRANES PLC

Miikka Kinnunen
Vice President, Investor Relations

FURTHER INFORMATION
Mr. Miikka Kinnunen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 (0) 20 427 2050

Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. The Group has 16,800 employees at 600 locations in 50 countries. Konecranes class A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).

www.konecranes.com

