Konecranes to deliver the Mediterranean region’s largest ever mobile harbor crane

Lorenzini & C. S.r.l. (Lorenzini) placed an order for a Konecranes Gottwald Model 8 crane in the third quarter of 2018. Starting in January 2019 the crane will be handling containers in Livorno, Italy.

The Model 8 crane, to be delivered fully-erected and then commissioned on-site, will serve container vessels and ConRo vessels transporting containers, wheeled cargo and vehicles. The diesel-electric mobile harbor crane will be ready for hook-up to the terminal’s grid for even greater eco-efficiency in future.

Enio Lorenzini, President of Lorenzini & C. S.r.l.: “We are already operating six high-performance mobile harbor cranes from Konecranes in Livorno and have opted for the giant Konecranes Gottwald Model 8 crane to expand our fleet. This flexible crane meets the challenges presented by the new vessel sizes and types used by our partner Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC). Having the largest mobile harbor crane in the Mediterranean region is symbolic of how we are keeping one step ahead.”

Giuseppe Di Lisa, Sales and Marketing Director of Konecranes’ Business Unit Mobile Harbor Cranes: “With this large Model 8 crane, Lorenzini can handle containers across 22 rows and a very high on-deck stack height. We are pleased to see that this new Model 8 crane variant is gaining a foothold in Europe.”

Further information:

Media:

Giuseppe Di Lisa, Sales & Marketing Director, Business Unit Mobile Harbor Cranes, Konecranes

Email: [email protected] or phone: +49 211 7102 3771

Investors:

Eero Tuulos, Vice President, Investor relations, Konecranes

E-mail: [email protected] or phone +358 20 427 2050

The press release with a downloadable image is available on www.konecranes.com

Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2017, Group sales totaled EUR 3,136 million. The Group has 16,200 employees at 600 locations in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).

Attachment