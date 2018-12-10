Konexial Announces Support Program for Abandoned ZED-ELD Customers

ZED-Connect to stop supporting ZED-ELD on Jan. 31

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konexial today announced a support program for ELD (electronic logging device) customers that were affected by ZED Connect’s discontinuation of its ZED-ELD product in November. Zed Connect announced that it will stop supporting ZED-ELD devices on Dec. 31, 2018.

“Our mission is to always help drivers out, certainly when they are abandoned by their ELD provider at the end of the year,” said Ken Evans, Chief Executive Officer, Konexial. “Konexial’s My20 is rated the #1 ELD for drivers and fulfills all FMCSA and CVSA compliance rules, automatically logging a driver’s location, hours-of-service and available capacity.”

Konexial is now offering a $50 trade-in credit for customers to switch to Konexial’s My20 ELD, offered at $129.99 for the 9-pin ECM plug-in hardware with a follow-on $15-per-month subscription fee. Additionally, customers have the option of choosing the My20 Tower which adds dispatch/fleet-management functionality. Interested customers should visit www.konexial.com/trade-up-to-My20 .

Konexial My20 ELD customers also have the option of subscribing to the GoLoad dynamic load matching platform , which matches up drivers with extra hours and capacity with available loads from shippers based on location, direction, hours of service, and economic criteria. GoLoad uses the data from My20 ELD to dramatically increase a driver’s earning potential.

When carriers and shippers sign up for GoLoad to book available loads, they agree on three terms—all designed to solve the biggest issues in trucking:

Set Fuel Prices: Fuel prices are set by the platform and are based on average fuel price in the lane on the day of the shipment. Fees for Detention/Delays: Detention at loading and unloading facilities is automatically billed through geo-fencing at the rate of $200 per hour for any time the driver is detained beyond 90 minutes combined at pickup and drop-off locations. Prompt Payment: Freight payments are sent to the carrier 48 hours after the carrier uploads a proof-of-delivery image.

GoLoad is also available as an open API to other ELD and telematics providers.

For more information, please visit www.konexial.com .