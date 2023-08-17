Photo Glenn Mathis, Senior Vice President, Managed IT, North America, Konica Minolta

Ramsey, NJ, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced it has achieved VMware Cloud Verified status.

The Cloud Verified badge signals to customers that Konica Minolta offers a service running on top of the complete VMware Cloud infrastructure. Through Cloud Verified partner services, customers attain access to the full set of VMware Cloud Infrastructure capabilities including integration and interoperability, cost optimization and flexibility.

“We are extremely pleased that VMware has placed their trust in our use of their service as an enterprise-leading solution, from the tools we are using within our environment, to our level of knowledge and confidence in what we have built using those tools,” said Glenn Mathis, Senior Vice President, Managed IT, North America, Konica Minolta. “Our partnership has allowed us to better support our customers and grow our solutions offerings, and this Cloud Verified status designation will propel us even further.”

“Partners that are VMware Cloud Verified provide organizations with complete and advanced VMware Cloud technologies, along with interoperability across clouds for greater advantage for their customers’ businesses,” said Jim Aluotto, director, Cloud Provider Business, Americas Region, VMware. “Cloud Verified services delivered by VMware Cloud Providers can provide the efficiency, agility and reliability inherent in cloud computing. We look forward to supporting Konica Minolta as it empowers organizations with a simple and flexible path to the cloud.”

VMware’s global network of more than 4,000 VMware Cloud Providers leverages VMware’s consistent cloud infrastructure to offer a wide array of services, provide geographic and industry specialization and help customers meet complex regulatory requirements. Cloud Providers operating under the VMware Cloud Provider Program deliver individually tailored cloud solutions and services in more than 120 countries.

For information on how to become a VMware Cloud Verified partner, please visit VMware online.

Learn about Konica Minolta’s cloud services here.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.’s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series.

Sustainability also continues to be a key driver for the company. As such, Konica Minolta Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent six years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

