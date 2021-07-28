Konica Minolta Announces Partnership with Staymobile®

All Covered Becomes Gold Level Partner for Comprehensive Device Protection Products and Services

Ramsey, NJ, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) and its IT services division, All Covered, is proud to announce it has entered into an agreement with Staymobile®, a technology provider offering mobile device and laptop protection solutions. Through the alliance, All Covered will offer Staymobile’s broad suite of protection products and services to its customers.

Every organization must address the needs and challenges of mobile device lifecycle management at every stage – from purchase through retirement. The ability for a customer to choose products and services designed to meet their specific needs can result in significant savings, especially when they are not required to pay for unnecessary services.

Staymobile’s protection offering includes multiple levels of service and term lengths, which cover both new and existing phones, tablets, laptops and Chromebooks from most manufacturers. Notable features include unlimited service requests, zero deductibles and a high-quality protective case, included at no additional charge. The company also guarantees all repairs, parts and the protective case for the entire one to four-year program term, unusual in an industry where the normal coverage term is 90 days.

While All Covered Tech Assurance’s services already offer warranty services through its OEM partners, augmenting its existing warranty service with Staymobile rounds out its full package of offerings to ensure it covers all the devices it offers from any manufacturer. Staymobile’s protection products and services will be made available to education customers as well as corporate clients.

“All Covered is proud to join forces with Staymobile,” said Jon Clemons, National Solution Architect – Education IT Services, All Covered. “This partnership complements our existing hardware procurement and deployment services by allowing customers piece of mind that their technology investments will be protected. Now more than ever, schools have seen the importance of comprehensive damage protection to ensure their devices are functional in this world of anytime anywhere learning.”

“Our new partnership provides tangible benefits to All Covered, Staymobile, and the end customers,” said Rob Lennox, Staymobile CEO. “Since Staymobile products and services are designed to meet customer needs at every stage, we effectively help All Covered increase the comprehensive nature of their protection offerings for new and used devices that supplement OEM warrantees.”

Visit All Covered online to learn about its device deployment services and email [email protected] for more information on Staymobile.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America’s Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years and has spent three years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Staymobile

Staymobile provides deployment, protection, and service solutions to education, healthcare, government, and corporate organizations of all sizes. Founded in South Carolina in 2009, the company is now headquartered in Kennesaw, GA, and employs an expert team of repair technicians dedicated to unparalleled service and customer satisfaction. With millions of devices under management, Staymobile’s goal of providing effective and affordable device management solutions to schools and businesses across the country continues to gain traction daily. Staymobile – your devices, our solutions. http://www.staymobile.com

# # # # #

CONTACT: Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 1-551-500-2659 [email protected]