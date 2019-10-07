Konica Minolta Awarded NASPO ValuePoint Contract for MFDs and Managed Print Services

Breaking News
Partnership Expands with Fourth Contract Since 2009

Ramsey, NJ, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce it has been awarded the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contract #140597 for “Copiers and Managed Print Services.”  

Upholding its positive track record of providing value through partnership with NASPO ValuePoint, Konica Minolta will offer state and local government agencies, K-12 and higher education institutions and other eligible public entities Konica Minolta’s award-winning products and services including:

  • Multi-function Devices (MFDs) (A3 & A4)
  • Production Print and Third-party Finishing
  • Wide Format Devices
  • Desktop Printers
  • Scanners
  • Managed Print Services
  • Enterprise Content Management Services and Software
  • Scanning Services
  • Software Solutions

“We are committed to helping states and other public agencies improve their print environment and business processes with solutions and services that optimize workflows,” said Sam Errigo, Executive Vice President, Sales and Business Development, Konica Minolta. “We are excited about the opportunity to bring the latest technology to the public sector through our long-time partnership with NASPO ValuePoint.”

Konica Minolta had previously been awarded three copier category contracts and a Managed Print Services contract.  The two contracts are being combined, creating a more complete contract offering for public entities to utilize. NASPO ValuePoint offered the following statement:

“NASPO ValuePoint is excited to have made awards on the third iteration of the Copiers and Managed Print Services Contract. The new agreement has expanded the scope beyond just Copiers and Printers to meet the complex office equipment needs of the states and their users.  With the expanded scope and breadth of offerings, we expect to see an increase in participating states that adopt these ValuePoint contracts.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for twelve consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America’s Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

About NASPO ValuePoint

NASPO ValuePoint is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing state Chief Procurement Officers with the support and procurement resources they need. NASPO ValuePoint provides the highest standard of excellence in public cooperative contracting using a lead state™ model to leverage the leadership and expertise of all states and the purchasing power of their public entities. NASPO ValuePoint delivers the highest valued, reliable and competitively sourced contracts-offering public entities outstanding prices.

 

