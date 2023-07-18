Earns Top Recognition in Secure Campus Awards for REACT – Visible Weapon Detection (School Security Solution)

Photo Konica Minolta’s Video Security Solution uses German-made MOBOTIX video systems.

Ramsey, NJ, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), today announced it received the Platinum Award in the Screening Equipment category of the 2023 Secure Campus Awards for its REACT – Visible Weapon Detection (School Security Solution). The Secure Campus Awards, presented by Campus Security & Life Safety, honor the outstanding achievements of security industry manufacturers whose products and services are considered particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve campus security.

According to the Washington Post School Shootings Database, there have been 380 school shootings since 1999 (data as of May 1, 2023). It went on to report that since the Columbine attack in 1999, more than 338,000 students in the U.S. have experienced gun violence at school. As such, Konica Minolta’s Video Security product development team, in partnership with Scylla AI, leveraged the latest in computer vision technology to create a Visible Weapon Detection algorithm that is now integrated into its REACT platform with other AI and automation capabilities to detect visible weapons and mitigate the threat of gun violence in schools and other organizations.

“We are particularly proud of this recognition from Campus Life & Security,” stated Vijay Raghavan, Senior Vice President, Digital Transformation and Emerging Businesses, Konica Minolta. “There is a critical need for more effective security measures at educational facilities across the U.S. Together with Scylla AI, Konica Minolta remains committed to developing and offering the latest technology solutions for maintaining safe and secure places for our teachers to teach and our children to learn.”

DISCLAIMER: REACT – VISIBLE WEAPON DETECTION DOES NOT CAUSE AND CANNOT ELIMINATE OCCURENCES OF THE EVENTS IT IS INTENDED TO DETECT OR AVERT. KONICA MINOLTA MAKES NO GUARANTY OR WARRANTY, INCLUDING ANY IMPLIED WARRANTY OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, THAT THE SERVICES, SYSTEM OR EQUIPMENT SUPPLIED WILL DETECT OR AVERT SUCH EVENTS OR THE CONSEQUENCES THEREFROM. ACCORDINGLY, KONICA MINOLTA DOES NOT UNDERTAKE ANY RISK THAT CUSTOMER’S PERSON OR PROPERTY, OR THE PERSON OR PROPERTY OF OTHERS, MAY BE SUBJECT TO INJURY OR LOSS IF SUCH AN EVENT OCCURS. THE ALLOCATION OF SUCH RISK REMAINS WITH CUSTOMER, NOT KONICA MINOLTA. INSURANCE, IF ANY, COVERING SUCH RISK SHALL BE OBTAINED BY CUSTOMER. KONICA MINOLTA SHALL HAVE NO LIABILITY FOR LOSS, DAMAGE OR INJURY DUE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY TO EVENTS, OR THE CONSEQUENCES THEREFROM, WHICH THE SYSTEM OR SERVICES ARE INTENDED TO DETECT OR AVERT.

