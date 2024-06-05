Agreement Will Bring Innovation to Healthcare Documentation and Workflow Management

Ramsey, NJ, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in workplace innovation, is proud to announce a contract with Vizient, the largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company in the nation.

The agreement aims to deliver pivotal solutions to the healthcare industry through Documentation and Workflow Management. It will offer benefits for Vizient customers from all healthcare settings that can access innovative offerings oriented to increase efficiency and reduce operational costs.

Vizient’s diverse customer base includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers.

Automating Care, Elevating Efficiency: Documentation and Workflow Management

Konica Minolta helps healthcare organizations of all shapes and sizes redesign their current workflow processes by leveraging intelligent information management (IIM) solutions, case management systems and portal solutions, which streamline operations and bridge workforce challenges. By optimizing the overall digital experience, health care organizations can gain efficiencies, lift profitability and improve the experience of those involved in or touched by this work, such as patients who seek and receive care, clinicians who provide care and nonclinical staff who support that care.

Additionally, healthcare facilities can reduce administrative and clinician burden, improve engagement and collaboration, and eliminate manual, error prone and repetitive workflows to meet business demands in today’s demanding healthcare environment. With these intelligent solutions, improving the efficiency of tedious processes and enhancing staff and patient experiences will provide extra time to empower administrative professionals to take on more strategic responsibilities, while clinicians can focus more on providing direct patient care.

“Konica Minolta’s IIM practice is more than just digitizing information and providing electronic storage, access, security and workflow. It extends beyond that to include a host of other functions that are designed to make healthcare workflow process operations more intelligent, simplified and more efficient,” said Ron Thompson Jr, Vice President and General Manager, Intelligent Information Management and Video Solution Services, Konica Minolta. “Our practice has evolved, and by connecting all of these intelligent digital solutions together under one umbrella, and integrating into your healthcare’s EHR systems, we are truly creating a digital platform for both the business and clinical sides of your organization.”

The Power of Managed Print Services (MPS) for Healthcare

76 percent of healthcare organizations have transitioned to Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems. Despite this shift toward digitization, a staggering 60 percent of printing volume still originates from these systems,1 underscoring the critical role of printing in patient care. From consent forms to patient records and prescriptions, the reliability of print environments is crucial in delivering round-the-clock patient care.

The Konica Minolta Healthcare Practice is a team of specialists dedicated to collaborating closely with healthcare professionals to craft a customized MPS program aimed at specific organizational objectives. Through a proven methodology, clients have achieved significant benefits, including cost reductions of 27 percent2 or more, predictable financial management, enhanced productivity and stringent security compliance standards that align with HIPAA requirements.

“One of the main challenges healthcare organizations face is the IT burden that comes from printing, with 23 percent of help desk calls being printer-related.3 A comprehensive managed print solution can alleviate this issue,” said Michael Cardwell, Vice President, Healthcare Sales, Konica Minolta. “This agreement with Vizient is not just about cutting costs, it’s about our commitment to enhancing the healthcare experience for both providers and patients through digital transformation to improve core processes.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.’s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

*Data and statistics are for illustrative purposes based on collected information and may not reflect current trends.

