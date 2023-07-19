Photo June 28, 2023 – Hilton Head, SC – Konica Minolta executives and dealers partners ended a fantastic first day at the FY23 Top 25 Dealer Event enjoying a beautiful beach sunset.

Ramsey, NJ, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce its FY22 dealer award winners, recognizing the many accomplishments during the company’s 2022 fiscal year (April 1, 2022 – March 31, 2023).

The awards were announced on Wednesday, June 28 during Konica Minolta’s FY23 Top 25 Dealer Event in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Together, the company’s leadership and dealer members celebrated 700 total years of partnerships and recognized an exceptional group of dealers for their outstanding FY2023 performance to date, all while enjoying stellar views provided by the beach setting. Dealers enjoyed a beautiful day on the renowned golf course, Harbour Town Golf Links, and an amazing dinner overlooking the beautiful white sand beaches of Hilton Head.

The 2023 Dealer Summit attendees included dealers and Konica Minolta’s Executive Team in addition to key thought leader West MacDonald, who shared key insights and guidance for dealers regarding the explosion of AI in their business. The General Session detailed Konica Minolta’s FY22 and FY23 Q1 business performance, along with an update on the key strategies for FY23 and opportunities for dealers. Per Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta, the business disruptions and challenges created during a historic pandemic required the company to rethink the best way to evaluate and reward dealer performance, resulting in key strategies and improvements to Konica Minolta’s Dealer Performance Program, REV’d UP.

The REV’d UP performance program is designed to reward and incentivize dealers for diversifying their portfolio to build stronger, future-focused businesses. The awards presented at the 2023 Dealer Summit event reflected the growth rates and revenues dealers achieved in FY22.

Following are the FY22 Konica Minolta Dealer Award recipients:

Dealer Excellence: Total Revenue Pacific Office Automation, Beaverton, OR



Dealer Growth: Total Revenue FlexPrint (Flex Technology Group), Mesa, AZ



Dealer Excellence: Production Print Pacific Office Automation, Beaverton, OR



Dealer Growth: Production Print Edwards/Virginia Business Systems, West Reading, PA/Richmond, VA



Dealer Excellence: DX (Digital Transformation) The Swenson Group, Livermore, CA



Dealer Growth: DX (Digital Transformation) Business Office Systems, Stockton, CA



Perfect R EV’d Up Scores: 1HFY22 The Swenson Group, Livermore, CA Blue Technologies, Cleveland, OH Paladin Managed Solutions, Springfield, MO



Perfect R EV’d Up Scores: 2HFY22 KOMAX Systems, South Charleston, WV



“These achievements, after all that our dealers have come through during these last few years, are truly exceptional,” said Blackmer. “We’re so excited to see them take on new challenges and meet their goals through digital diversification to help their businesses grow in the years to come. Congratulations to our award winners and all our dealers.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.’s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series.

Sustainability also continues to be a key driver for the company. As such, Konica Minolta Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent six years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

