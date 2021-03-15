Konica Minolta Celebrates International Women’s Day 2021

Company Empowers Employees Across the Globe to Create a More Equal Workplace

In celebration and support of International Women’s Day (IWD), Konica Minolta hosted a global panel discussion reflecting IWD’s themes of equity, inclusion, and empowerment, featuring women from its offices around the world.

Ramsey, NJ, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) aims to be an organization where diverse individuals can thrive and make an impact with our customer partners and in the communities we serve. In support of International Women’s Day (IWD), the company today announced its efforts to celebrate the achievements of women across its organization. IWD is a global celebration of women’s social, economic, cultural and political accomplishments, which closely aligns with Konica Minolta’s vision to inspire, engage and grow all employees to reach their full potential.

Konica Minolta has been supporting IWD in various countries for several years, and for 2021 created a more cohesive and iconic event for its employees. The company hosted a global panel discussion reflecting IWD’s themes of equity, inclusion, and empowerment, featuring the following women from Konica Minolta offices around the world:

Elena Drecheva – Managing Director, Konica Minolta Bulgaria

Ciara Finucane – Vice President, Discovery & Preclinical Services, Invicro (a Konica Minolta company)

Joy Lynn – General Manager, Marketing Division, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (China) Co., Ltd

Vicky Ringwood – Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A., Inc.

The event included a special message from Shoei Yamana, President and CEO at Konica Minolta Inc., in which he mentioned the importance of empathy in fostering a culture of inclusion and belonging. The panel discussion revolved around the importance of a diverse workforce to the future of Konica Minolta and the tech industry, and the role all employees play in challenging the status quo to achieve gender equality. Amidst the backdrop of a global pandemic and social unrest in America, the panel signaled the importance of united and inclusive leadership now more than ever. The session was attended by more than 600 employees across 29 countries.

“At Konica Minolta, we strive to attract diverse talent by fostering a culture of innovation and success where employees feel they can contribute, grow and thrive, said Vicky Ringwood, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Konica Minolta. “That’s why it’s critically important to address the policies, processes and programs that underpin the employee journey, from interviewing and hiring, to onboarding and development.”

Konica Minolta showcased more thought leadership through a robust social media campaign, which featured some of the following insights from female employees.

“It’s critical that we are intentional about the experiences that we create for our workforce to ensure that everyone feels seen and heard. I believe we can challenge biases to promote inclusion and belonging through education, engagement, honoring our own truths and creating safe and brave spaces to learn, connect, and grow.” – Jelandré Hopson, Admin Ops Specialist

“If employees feel we have their best interest at heart, they will work to help find solutions to increase the team’s performance. It becomes part of the culture where employees hold each other accountable. Individual accomplishments are nice, but when the team succeeds everyone WINS.” – Dana Drury, Area Vice President

“At Konica Minolta, I have had the pleasure of working for both female and male leadership who have taken notice of my abilities and strengths, providing me with the opportunities to grow, and the support needed to succeed.” – Karla Polanco, Region Planning Director

“I feel very lucky that over my 4.5 years with Konica Minolta I’ve had a manager who champions an inclusive work culture, where no matter what your title is your voice is valid, and no idea is dismissed. This wonderful environment coupled with mentors and allies across the business means I now have a great network of colleagues I can rely on for support, and leaves me feeling empowered to continue to push myself and reach my goals.” – Becca Cross, Brand Communications Manager

In support of empowering women and in alignment with its mission to help companies achieve their goals through better management of information and more effective collaboration through its IT Services Division, All Covered, Konica Minolta also made a significant donation to Girls Who Code. Girls Who Code is an international non-profit organization working to close the gender gap in technology and change the image of what a programmer looks like and does. The contribution will help support efforts to inspire, educate, and equip girls with computing skills to become change agents in their communities.

Watch clips from Konica Minolta’s global leadership panel online.

