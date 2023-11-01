Photo The new Konica Minolta AccurioPress 7136 series are next-generation presses developed to help commercial printers, print-for-pay services and central in-house printing facilities expand their business and improve operational efficiency. Built on the successful AccurioPress 6136 series, the presses incorporate 20 years of proven technology, offering increased operational efficiency through improved automation and greater production flexibility with A3 and other varied types of paper.

Ramsey, NJ, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced the enhancement of its monochrome portfolio of digital print solutions with the new AccurioPress 7136 series. The next-generation presses have been developed to help commercial printers, print-for-pay services and central in-house printing facilities expand their business and improve operational efficiency.

The new series consists of three models: the AccurioPress 7136, AccurioPress 7136P and AccurioPress 7120. Each of the highly productive solutions enhances job capacity, reliability and flexibility, enabling operations to broaden their application possibilities. Built on the successful AccurioPress 6136 series, the new presses incorporate 20 years of proven technology, offering increased operational efficiency through improved automation and greater production flexibility with A3 and other varied types of paper.

“Continuing Konica Minolta’s pioneering industry approach, the launch of this versatile and responsive cost-effective series has elevated monochrome digital print production,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Portfolio Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. “The AccurioPress 7136 series is designed to help mid-sized commercial printers and educational CRDs rethink their operations and ignite new possibilities to expand their business offerings.”

Like its predecessor, the Konica Minolta AccurioPress 7136 series can produce a monthly peak volume of up to 3.24 million A4 pages. Offering the highest media flexibility in its class, it enables print providers to create more business opportunities by handling a wide range of essential digital printing applications. Media flexibility is enabled by the intelligent paper catalog and optional envelope fuser, providing ultimate performance for the user. The series offers the widest choice of media types in the market, including coated and embossed paper from 40 gsm up to 350 gsm. Additional features include:

Input time is eliminated, and any errors are reduced by the optional IQ-501 Intelligent Quality Optimizer, which delivers automatic and real-time density and registration adjustment and creates printer profiles with skill-less operation. The IQ-501 aids consistent production of perfect print while intelligent workflows can be effortlessly created.

High-quality output, even without skilled expertise, is supported by 220 paper profiles pre-uploaded, which help reduce errors and improve print quality.

The highest finishing flexibility in its class is enabled by 728 different configuration possibilities. These choices include Konica Minolta’s proprietary finishing, such as the innovative inline trimming unit TU-510, which saves valuable operator time and reduces the cost of manual labor.

Responsible and sustainable operation is assured by the achievement of the Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool gold rating. The Konica Minolta AccurioPress 7136 series has also cleared Typical Energy Consumption (TEC) values for version 3.2 of the international ENERGY STAR Program by a substantial margin.

Learn more about the AccurioPress 7136 online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.’s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients, Giving Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series.

Sustainability also continues to be a key driver for the company. As such, Konica Minolta Inc. has spent six years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

# # # # #

Attachment

Photo

CONTACT: Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 551-500-2659 PR@kmbs.konicaminolta.us