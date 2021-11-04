Konica Minolta Donates Print Production Equipment to Cal Poly

Collaboration Helps Next Generation of Students Understand and Use Digital Print

Photo Cal Poly State University’s newly donated Konica Minolta AccurioPress C12000 high-volume production press. Pictured L to R: Colleen Twomey, Associate Professor, Department Chair, Cal Poly State University; Brent Christensen, Production Specialist/ IT/Sales Engineer, Ultrex Business Products; Grant Berkefeld, Owner, Ultrex Business Products; Elyse Bucheli, Student, Cal Poly State University; Peter Schlosser, Equipment Maintenance Technician II, Cal Poly State University

Ramsey, NJ, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, is pleased to announce it has donated an AccurioPress C12000 digital color press including comprehensive finishing equipment to California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly) Graphic Communication Department (GrC), one of the nation’s premier universities in graphic communications, to benefit the institution’s education programs.

The donation offers full production capabilities that include Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress C12000 high-speed toner-based digital press with inline finishing equipment for trimming, binding, stapling and more. The press is equipped with Konica Minolta’s Intelligent Quality Optimizer IQ-501, exclusive technology that automatically and continuously measures and corrects color so the first print in a run matches the last.

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFI) donated an EFI™ Fiery® IC-318 controller, a digital front end and workflow solution to increase productivity. The Fiery Workflow Suite software included with the donation provides students the opportunity to learn how to efficiently prepare jobs to print and automate workflows to increase print shop productivity and profitability.

“Konica Minolta is committed to helping cultivate the next generation of printing and graphic communication workers through education and hands-on training, making sure they are prepared to succeed in the industry,” said Dr. Mark Bohan, Director, Color Solutions, Konica Minolta and Member of the Cal Poly Graphic Communication Department Advisory Board. “We are extremely pleased to be able to replace Cal Poly’s older AccurioPress C1100, which we donated in 2015, with the state-of-the-art technology offered by the AccurioPress C12000. The device includes many features to help the next generation of students and educators in their understanding of the capabilities of digital printing and how to leverage it successfully in business.”

“We are thrilled to be able to maintain this partnership with Konica Minolta, which allows our students to have access to the latest and greatest production print equipment,” said Colleen Larkin Twomey, Associate Professor and Department Chair, Graphic Communication Department, Cal Poly State University. “Konica Minolta truly understands the importance of hands-on learning in this industry. At Cal Poly, our Motto is “Learn by Doing,” and this technology fits perfectly into our pedagogy. Konica Minolta and EFI’s incredibly generous donations mean that our students will graduate with hands-on knowledge and experience in the fast changing world of digital print. We could not be more excited!”

Learn more about Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress C12000 here.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive and received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. Konica Minolta partners with its customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cal Poly GrC

The Graphic Communication Department at Cal Poly is one of the best-known and largest programs of its kind in the Western U.S. The department is home to more than 33,000 square feet of laboratories filled with cutting-edge equipment donated in large part through industry partnerships. The department serves approximately 300 undergraduate students pursuing a degree in graphic communication with emphases in four focus areas of Design Reproduction and Technology, Graphics for Packaging, Graphic Communication Management and UX/UI. Visit Cal Poly GrC online.

# # # # #

Attachment

Photo

CONTACT: Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 1-551-500-2659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us Colleen Twomey Cal Poly GrC 805-756-7385 ctwomey@calpoly.edu