Universal DR Long Detector Panel At RSNA 2023, Konica Minolta Healthcare launches its newest flat panel detector, the Universal DR 17 x 48 Long Detector, an advanced diagnostic solution to meet the needs of musculoskeletal, orthopedic, and neuro spine specialists.

WAYNE, N.J., Nov. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., announced today several new solutions in digital radiography (DR) and ultrasound that will be introduced at the 2023 Radiology Society of North America (RSNA) Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting from November 26-30 in Chicago, IL. Through the company’s leadership advancing the capabilities of primary imaging, these new solutions are designed to enhance the patient experience and help clinicians see what matters most. Konica Minolta will showcase its full line of cutting-edge DR and point-of-care ultrasound systems for radiology departments, imaging centers, group practices and more.

Digital Radiography

Konica Minolta Healthcare has revolutionized X-ray with Dynamic Digital Radiography (DDR), now available on four Konica Minolta systems to meet the versatile needs of providers, including the KDR® Advanced U-Arm, KDR® Flex Overhead, mKDR Xpress® Mobile and Chiro Straight Arm systems. As part of the RSNA scientific program, three presentations on DDR will highlight the clinical value of this technology across different sub-specialties. In thoracic imaging, Naga Sai Rasagna Mareddy, MBBS, Research Scholar at the University of Alabama Birmingham, will discuss research comparing DDR with nuclear medicine lung scintigraphy for lung perfusion assessment on Tuesday, November 28 from 12:45-1:15 pm in the Learning Center. Anmol Dhawan, MBBS, MD, from Bharti Hospital, Pune, India, will present an oral paper on his research comparing DDR to CT angiography in the evaluation of suspected pulmonary thromboembolism. Dr. Dhawan will present on Thursday, November 30 from 1:30-2:30 pm in room S501.

In musculoskeletal (MSK) imaging, the Department of Orthopaedics at Emory Healthcare in Atlanta, in partnership with Konica Minolta Healthcare, has been evaluating the effectiveness of a novel machine-learning (ML) algorithm currently in development for automated evaluation of scapulohumeral rhythm (SHR) from DDR images. John Sabol, PhD, Clinical Research Manager at Konica Minolta will share how the quantitative assessment of shoulder kinematics using the ML algorithm with DDR imaging has the potential to provide efficient and automated representation of SHR, enabling characterization of normal and multiple pathological shoulder motion conditions. This presentation is Wednesday, November 29 from 9:30-10:30 am in room E450A.

For more than a decade, AeroDR® has been synonymous with excellence in advanced flat panel detector technology. The AeroDR line of flat panel detectors, which includes AeroDR Glassless, AeroDR Carbon and AeroDR HD, deliver high-quality, low dose imaging in a lightweight, durable and ergonomic detector. At RSNA, Konica Minolta Healthcare launches its newest flat panel detector, the Universal DR 17 x 48 Long Detector, an advanced diagnostic solution to meet the needs of musculoskeletal, orthopedic, and neuro spine specialists. With single exposure imaging capabilities, Universal DR 17 x 48 captures the full spine or hip-to-ankle imaging without requiring multiple acquisitions or image stitching. This capability simplifies clinical workflow and reduces patient exposure to radiation dose. 20/20 Imaging, a division of Konica Minolta Healthcare, will also launch the detector for chiropractic practices.

Expanding the portfolio in Latin America markets, the company introduces the Momentum KXR Digital Radiography System, an efficient and versatile floor mount solution that offers both table and wall-stand imaging capabilities. Powered by Ultra imaging software and Konica Minolta’s advanced AeroDR flat panel detectors, Momentum KXR provides exceptional image quality and the right combination of advanced features to simplify operation for most general radiography applications. As the first of several new DR systems for these markets, the Momentum KXR is designed to assist users with the transition from analog to digital.

Ultrasound

Being shown at RSNA for the first time is PocketPro H2, a new wireless handheld ultrasound device for general imaging in point-of-care applications. Optimized for musculoskeletal, pain management, vascular access and needle guidance applications, PocketPro H2 is the ideal handheld ultrasound for rapid and confident assessment of soft tissue, including tears, inflammation and instability in the joints, muscles, ligaments, tendons and cartilage. The new system complements the company’s family of leading MSK portable ultrasound solutions, such as the advanced SONIMAGE HS2 Portable Ultrasound System for superior imaging capabilities and the next-generation compact SONIMAGE MX1 Platinum Ultrasound System.

Also being introduced at this year’s RSNA is UltraStream Live!, a new capability of the SONIMAGE MX1 Platinum Ultrasound System for real-time remote consultation and imaging guidance. UltraStream Live! is the first integrated, real-time streaming feature available on a point-of-care ultrasound system providing talk, screen sharing and video streaming directly to a PC or mobile device. High-resolution, high-frame rate and low latency images can be sent to a consulting provider during a live scan. Two-way audio feed enables real-time remote system control and clinical assessment, consultation on complex exams and training on care protocols, bringing the expert to the bedside or exam room regardless of where they are located. With UltraStream Live!, providers can maximize staff productivity, improve workflow and enhance patient care for better outcomes.

Service Solutions

Konica Minolta Healthcare offers a broad array of service solutions focused on clinical and operational efficiency throughout the product lifecycle. Exclusive to Konica Minolta, AeroRemote® Insights is an analytical and productivity dashboard that automatically collects and aggregates system health and usage data into simple analytical views.

Konica Minolta builds on the success of AeroRemote Insights with a new release that enables easier management of digital radiography assets. AeroRemote Insights 3.0 productivity dashboard now features a consolidated Staff Performance page, providing department managers with all the data they need in one place. Managers can view important metrics such as exam volumes, rejected image rates, dose indicators, and panel impact details by location, time, or technologist. They can compare department results with the rest of the AeroRemote Insights community and establish benchmarks for improvement.

“At Konica Minolta Healthcare we strive to be innovative, collaborative and responsive to our customers as we transform the capabilities of the most widely used imaging technologies to bring even greater diagnostic precision,” says Kirsten Doerfert, Sr. Vice President of Marketing. “The rapid adoption of Dynamic Digital Radiography across multiple clinical specialties is a testament to the commitment we bring to our work every day. That commitment results in solutions that are powerful enablers, fostering a greater synergy between innovation and health, and allowing healthcare professionals to focus on what truly matters—patients and their well-being.”

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. The company’s focus is to contribute to life changing advances through the transformation of primary imaging, allowing the invisible to be seen. Primary imaging, the most commonly used medical imaging technologies, include X-ray, ultrasound and imaging management systems. By advancing these readily available technologies, we can bring greater diagnostic capabilities to the greatest number of people.

With 150 years of endless innovation, imaging is in Konica Minolta’s DNA. From roots as a camera and film manufacturer, the company has cultivated its own technologies and continues to evolve techniques for visualizing what is not visible. Innovation allows the company to be a strong strategic partner, understanding what value means to customers and how Konica Minolta’s innovations can address specific needs and lead to better decisions, sooner.

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a division of Konica Minolta, Inc. For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, or visit https://healthcare.konicaminolta.us.

