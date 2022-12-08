FORXAI Secure Access Recognized for Best Integrated Security Management System

Photo November 16, 2022 – New York, NY – Konica Minolta was presented with a 2022 Platinum ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Award at American Security Today’s annual ‘ASTORS’ Awards Presentation Luncheon. (L-R) Phil Lisk, Konica Minolta; Stephanie Keer, Konica Minolta; Tammy Waitt, American Security Today; Sooketo Bhuta, Konica Minolta

Ramsey, NJ, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A, Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce it is the recipient of a Platinum 2022 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Award from American Security Today (AST) for its FORXAI Secure Access solution.

AST’s Annual ‘ASTORS’ Awards is the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program, specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit and intelligence to end users in a variety of government, homeland security, enterprise and public safety vertical markets.

“‘ASTORS’ nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies and application feasibility outside of the industry,” said AST’s Editorial Director Tammy Waitt.

FORXAI Secure Access (pronounced FOR-SIGH) enables automated, secure point-of-entry workflows that combine facial identification with mask detection, thermal temperature screening and tailgating. These workflows utilize an artificial intelligence (AI) rules-based engine designed for various types of government, education and healthcare organizations.

Developed by Konica Minolta’s North American Business Innovation Center with support from Konica Minolta Labs U.S., FORXAI Secure Access leverages the intelligent edge capabilities of the company’s MOBOTIX security cameras, internally developed AI algorithms, innovative facial recognition technology and system integration solutions. This convergence of technologies offers clients a comprehensive, flexible solution that guards against unauthorized access, automates the access process for authorized staff, residents, constituents and visitors, and provides additional capabilities related to virus prevention and reporting.

“We are honored that FORXAI Secure Access has been recognized in American Security Today’s distinguished 2022 ‘ASTORS’ Awards Program for its innovative and progressive approach to safety and security,” said Emil Enstrom, Senior Vice President, Global Enterprise and Government Accounts, Konica Minolta. “This award acknowledges the ability of our integrated technology to support government facilities with protection for their staffs now and in the future.”

Visit American Security Today’s website to learn more about the 2022 ‘ASTORS’ award winners. Konica Minolta was also recognized in the 2021 and 2020 ‘ASTORS’ Awards, and with multiple awards in the 2019, 2018, and 2017 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards Programs.

Learn more online about Konica Minolta’s award-winning FORXAI Secure Access online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fifteen consecutive and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America’s Best-in-State employers list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. Konica Minolta partners with its customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About American Security Today

American Security Today (AST), the ‘New Face in Homeland Security™’, is the premier digital media platform in the U.S. Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry, focused on breaking news and in-depth coverage of the newest initiatives and hottest technologies in physical & IT security on the market today. AST highlights the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions across a wide variety of media products delivered daily, weekly, and monthly to over 75,000 qualified government and security industry readers, essential to meeting today’s growing security challenges to ‘Secure our Nation, One City at a Time™’. To learn more visit www.americansecuritytoday.com, or contact AST by email at admin@americansecuritytoday.com or phone 646-450-6027.

