Konica Minolta Hosts Hybrid Dealer Summit

Ramsey, NJ, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce the kick-off of its 2022 dealer summit today at its corporate headquarters in Ramsey, New Jersey. The event theme, “Full Throttle,” represents Konica Minolta’s renewed commitment to help dealer partners focus on growth opportunities amid an evolving business landscape by building and enhancing their digital transformation (DX) offerings.

A major focus of the event will be Konica Minolta’s new dealer performance program, Rev’d Up, which has been designed to reward dealers for diversification, increasing rewards and incentives as they move up in levels. The company conducted significant research both internally and with its dealer partners to tailor a mutually beneficial program that rewards them for investing in growth and diversification. Rev’d Up has clearly defined levels to support dealer partners as they grow their business, combining overall revenue, production and industrial print and DX solutions.

The new program takes into consideration dealers of all sizes who may be selling a varying mix of Konica Minolta products and services. For example, for dealers trying to grow into production and industrial print, program targets have been built to give dealers a better chance to move forward from one level to the next. DX solutions now include the company’s brand new FORXAI: Video Security Solution, as well as Unified Communications and Intelligent Information Management to help dealers differentiate themselves in the market.

Today’s general session at Konica Minolta’s Client Engagement Center (CEC) in Ramsey will provide a business update and introduce the company’s new dealer program. Dealers will then choose from a wide range of educational breakout sessions designed to help them discover new opportunities based on what growth path makes the most sense for their business, market and customers. Additional dealers and press will attend the event virtually.

Sessions include:

Supercharging digital transformation

Revving up Managed IT services

Integrating the cloud

Driving production print

Leveraging vertical markets

Additionally, a digital twin of the CEC will be launched so that virtual attendees can experience the showroom wherever they may be located. The CEC digital twin is a detailed virtual representation of the space. The renderings of the engagement center include the exterior, newly designed lobby and production and industrial print showroom, complete with video demonstrations of the various products on the showroom floor. The CEC digital twin will be used to bridge the virtual and physical worlds for the dealer summit event and will serve as a tool for future sales enablement supporting hybrid client engagements.

Faced with numerous market changes, dealers need to consider fast action to optimize their business relevancy and safeguard future revenues. The “Full Throttle” agenda is focused on helping dealers determine how best to adopt, accelerate and augment their dealership’s growth and diversification strategies while rewarding their commitment to Konica Minolta.

“With all the disruptions to the marketplace, it’s our job to motivate and reinvigorate our dealers’ business strategies within the MIT space,” said Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “Through new dealer and MIT programs, we are giving our dealers what they need to succeed and support their DX. It’s now time for them to use these tools to push forward into the future of their dealership post-pandemic.”

With many customers adopting hybrid working, this presents a considerable challenge for print revenue streams. This coupled with supply chain issues means dealers must adopt MIT if they have not already and/or diversify their offerings. In this spirit, Konica Minolta will also announce its MSP Partner Program, a new MIT dealer program representing advancements within Konica Minolta’s IT Services Division, All Covered that will bring the latest technology to its dealers. A key element of this program is Konica Minolta’s investment into dedicated dealer support teams. By integrating All Covered’s comprehensive IT services with Konica Minolta’s office solutions portfolio and consulting services, the company’s intelligent connected workplace platform helps businesses achieve true connectivity.

“Working on our new dealer programs was a labor of love and we are thrilled to present them today. They encourage speed, motion and moving forward, which is exactly what we’re doing. We’re not sitting back waiting for challenges like supply chain issues to get fixed before we start charging ahead – full throttle – to be a better partner to our dealers,” said Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta. “The programs will help motivate our dealers and get them moving in a great forward direction. Whether that’s to grow more volume, grow more production or advance in their DX journey, we are investing in ways to help them succeed.”

Special guests from Wayne Taylor Racing, including Team Owner Wayne Taylor and Driver Ricky Taylor will present inspirational stories from the racetrack during the general session. Wayne and Ricky will share their unique perspectives and learnings from recent race situations where decision-making in a strategic direction ultimately led to the team’s success. The No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05 show car will also be on site.

