Konica Minolta Installs AccurioJet KM-1 at Grace Printing

Chicago-based Printer Embraces Inkjet Technology

Titus Eapen, CEO, Grace Printing

Anish Eapen, Executive Vice President, Grace Printing

Ramsey, NJ, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce the installation of its AccurioJet KM-1 LED UV Inkjet Press at Grace Printing and Mailing (Grace Printing), a Chicago-based printing facility offering a unique combination of design studio, commercial lithography / digital printing and mailing.

A family-owned Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), Grace Printing has been serving Chicago and its suburbs since 1992. With more than 250 years of combined production management and printing industry experience among its staff, Grace Printing is a top choice in the area for applications such as books, brochures, banners, business cards, catalogs, direct mail, specialty finishes and die-cut products.

Konica Minolta’s AccurioJet KM-1 LED UV Ink Jet Press is the latest addition to Grace Printing’s new, 50,000 square-foot facility. With the expanded space and installation of the KM-1 Press, Grace Printing will be able to offer a much wider variety of services than ever before, including digital marketing solutions, printing, mailing, warehousing, promotional products and fulfillment. Additionally, many projects Grace Printing was outsourcing – floor graphics, vinyl substrates and large scale variable runs – can now be run in-house.

“Grace Printing has built its reputation based on family values and by keeping promises. We put our clients first, and help them get their message out through multiple channels,” said Titus Eapen, CEO, Grace Printing. “The AccurioJet KM-1 ensures we can fulfill all these objectives – and even better, with quicker turnaround and lower cost – while also being able to offer higher quality digitally printed products.”

Eapen further reports the AccurioJet KM-1 inkjet technology provides prints that are ‘as good or even better’ than traditional offset printing. His teams have found the LED UV inks are extremely effective on various substrates that are difficult with traditional offset, and durable in the mail stream. By using the KM-1 Press, Grace Printing has overcome challenges including attaining color consistency and printing short-run products on thicker substrates. Immediately following press installation, Grace Printing saw major improvements in efficiency with the ability to go from various substrates with minimal make-ready time and make-ready waste.

“We are proud to partner with Grace Printing who serves a wide variety of clients, from fortune 500 companies to small retail stores,” said Bill Troxil, Corporate Senior Vice President, Industrial and Production Print, Konica Minolta. “Grace is one of the first commercial printers in the Chicago area to embrace this technology enabling them to cater to so many businesses with the widest variety of applications from one press.”

Visit Konica Minolta online for more information about its AccurioJet KM-1 LED UV Inkjet Press.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America’s Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years and has spent three years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Grace Printing

A family-owned Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), Grace Printing and Mailing has been servicing Chicago and its suburbs since 1992. It delivers direct mail and every door direct mail to USPS daily, as well as, SCF drop shipments all over United States. Grace Printing and Mailing’s trucks deliver print collateral throughout the Midwest daily and we ship nationwide every day using our 4pm FedEx on-location pickup.

