GAM Expands Wide Format Business with Additional Applications and Ability to Print on Wider Range of Substrates

Photo1 Eric Hilden, General Manager at GAM Graphics and Marketing (at left) and Nathaniel Grant, President, GAM Graphics and Marketing stand with their newly installed Konica Minolta AccurioWide 250 hybrid UV LED wide format inkjet printer. This was the first installation of the new device since its launch in April 2023.

Photo2 GAM Graphics and Marketing in Sterling, Virginia was the first Konica Minolta customer to install its AccurioWide 250 hybrid UV LED wide format inkjet printer.

Ramsey, NJ, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, is pleased to announce the first installation of its AccurioWide 250 hybrid UV LED wide format inkjet printer at GAM Graphics and Marketing (GAM) in Sterling, Virginia. A family-run business since 1976, GAM is a full-service design, print, sign and mailing shop offering high-quality, cutting-edge design, print and fulfillment services.

A Konica Minolta client for more than three years, GAM’s digital print operation also relies on the AccurioPress C14000, bizhub Press C6000 and AccurioPress 6136 digital press. Recently, GAM needed to upgrade its wide format printer due to customer demand for faster turnaround times. Important requirements included the ability to print 4’ by 8’ panels with greater productivity and in landscape orientation. GAM considered their current wide format vendor, looking at speed, quality, UV Inks and output size compared to Konica Minolta. Due to their satisfaction with the overall quality and performance of its existing Konica Minolta products, GAM was confident the AccurioWide 250 would help them increase speed and efficiency.

The AccurioWide 250 is a versatile printer with superior image quality and high productivity for both outdoor and indoor job applications, increasing opportunities for customers to grow their business. This printer is equipped with UV LED lamps that allow users to print on a wider range of media, while simultaneously saving energy, time and cost.

GAM also installed Asanti Workflow software, a powerful production workflow solution designed specifically for Konica Minolta’s AccurioWide printers. Asanti is scalable, fully automated and allows control over the entire printing process, from pre-press to production to finishing. Another device used is the Colex Applicator Table, which allows operators to mount and laminate digital prints and apply application tape to any flat surface with media thickness up to 5”. Finally, the AccurioWide 250 and Colex Applicator Table are complemented by GAM’s previously installed Colex Sharpcut Digital Flatbed Cutter. These solutions come together to create a complete turnkey solution that automates the print service provider’s workflow and reduces costs associated with the finishing process of large format goods.

“Konica Minolta continues to invest in the wide-format market to offer our customers a path for more productivity as they expand their wide-format business,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Portfolio Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. “The AccurioWide 250 is a very productive, efficient wide-format printer that enables our customers to grow their business in new market segments through the adoption of the latest printing technologies.”

“Our relationship with Konica Minolta has grown stronger every year. They continue to bring products to market that impact our bottom line and allow us to be more creative and expand our business with our current and future customers,” said Nathaniel Grant, President, GAM Graphics and Marketing. “I haven’t been this excited about a new product in many years. The ability to combine speed, quality and productivity is a home run for our sign business, and the AccurioWide 250 does all three extremely well!”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.’s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes being ranked on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series.

Sustainability also continues to be a key driver for the company. As such, Konica Minolta Inc. has spent six years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About GAM

Founded in 1976 by Reverend Charles Grant, GAM originally started as a means for students of Grace Christian Academy – the school created and run by Reverend Grant – to learn a marketable job skill. GAM Printers quickly became a well-known print shop with hundreds of customers in Loudoun County. Nathaniel Grant and his sister Faith later took the reigns and brought GAM Printers to what it is today, offering high-quality, cutting-edge design, print and fulfillment services with a talented and professional staff who make customer service their top priority.

