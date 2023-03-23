Newly Installed AccurioJet KM-1e LED UV Inkjet Press Delivers on Quality and Turnaround Demands from Customers

Photo CCG Marketing Solutions’ newly installed Konica Minolta AccurioJet KM-1e

Ramsey, NJ, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, is pleased to announce the installation of its AccurioJet KM-1e LED UV Inkjet Press at CCG Marketing, a full-service marketing solutions company that delivers a single source supply chain partnership for CRM and direct-to-consumer distribution.

With its latest state-of-the-art Konica Minolta AccurioJet KM-1e Hybrid InkJet Press, CCG Marketing Solutions (CCG) shows its commitment to the future of printing. Adding the AccurioJet KM-1e boosts efficiency and performance, bringing both digital and offset worlds together.

CCG, with locations in West Caldwell and Towaco, New Jersey, has more than 50 years of providing comprehensive print capabilities, fulfillment and kitting, branded merchandise and trade decorating services to its customers. The AccurioJet KM1-e was installed at the end of January to meet its customers’ needs for shorter runs, faster make-ready, wide print ranges with faster speeds, and a multitude of new capabilities to help customers’ brands succeed in the marketplace.

In today’s print environment, customers demand ever-faster turnaround, so print speed along with excellent print quality are essential. CCG had considered competitive equipment, but ultimately chose the AccurioJet KM-1e, which stood out for both its quality output, flexibility and uptime.

“All of our internal tests have met our quality standards,” said Brett Iken, Chief Operations Officer, CCG. “Our customers will immediately benefit from the flexible and high-quality output the AccurioJet KM-1e offers on a variety of substrates.”

The AccurioJet KM-1e’s optimized features are wide-ranging, which were among the reasons for CCG’s purchase decision. The press prints large sheet sizes, up to 23 x 29 inches, on virtually all substrates. Simplex print speed is 3,000 sheets per hour, with duplex printing at 1,500 sheets per hour, and can run in any grain. With uptime at over 90 percent, the AccurioJet KM-1e delivers significantly increased print capacity to CCG’s customers.

Color is consistent with no calibration needed, even for extended runs. In addition, with Konica Minolta’s UV light technology, there is no drying time, so the AccurioJet KM-1e’s excellent print output is much faster than offset or aqueous inkjet. With no need for coatings or dry time, customers’ print materials hit the street faster than ever.

The AccurioJet KM-1e’s green aspects were also major factors for CCG. It was important that the press produced no VOC, is FDA approved, has INGEDE certification and uses no glycol.

“The AccurioJet KM-1e positions us for the ongoing evolution of the printing industry,” said Brett Iken. “As our clients’ needs for high quality, shorter turnaround and highly dynamic print evolve, so does our print technology roadmap. The AccurioJet KM-1e also contributes to our long-term environmental sustainability initiatives, using 95% less volatile chemicals without storing ink in fountains, no fountain solutions and no solvent usage. We’re excited to see what other projects we can leverage with the AccurioJet KM-1e’s strengths.”

“We are very happy to hear about CCG’s experiences to date with their new high-speed AccurioJet KM-1e press,” said Bill Troxil, President, Industrial Print and Production Print Business, Konica Minolta. “The expanded substrate flexibility, outstanding image quality and fast turnaround with no drying time offer real advantages with today’s speed of business, and we expect that the AccurioJet KM-1e’s superior color stability, wider print latitudes and excellent reliability will produce new projects and increased revenue streams for CCG.”

Visit Konica Minolta online to learn more about the AccurioJet KM-1e LED UV Inkjet press.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.’s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series.

Sustainability also continues to be a key driver for the company. As such, Konica Minolta Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent six years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About CCG Marketing Solutions

With comprehensive capabilities to help customers with everything from marketing strategy, digital expertise, print specialists, efficient warehouse workers and detailed kit makers, CCG Marketing Solutions provides a seamlessly integrated single source for printed materials, fulfillment and storage their customers need. CCG provides integrated marketing solutions to lifestyle, consumer health, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), automotive, and healthcare companies faced with executing vital, time-critical, and budget-sensitive sales, marketing, and commercial operations strategies. The company has specialized in creating and printing materials for the highly regulated life sciences and pharmaceutical industries since 2005 but has been serving customers from its West Caldwell and Towaco, NJ, locations for more than five decades. For more information, visit the company’s website.

# # # # #

Attachment

Photo

CONTACT: Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 1-551-5002-659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us