Konica Minolta Installs Second AccurioJet KM-1 at Zenger Group

Ramsey, NJ, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, is pleased to announce the installation of its AccurioJet KM-1e LED UV Inkjet Press at commercial and direct mail printer Zenger Group.

Headquartered in Tonawanda, New York, Zenger Group is a second-generation, family-owned and operated, cutting-edge company using their strong print foundation to help brand owners market more efficiently and effectively. Having purchased an AccurioJet KM-1 in 2019, the high-volume production printing, high uptime and low cost of operation led them to make the second purchase. While other manufacturers were considered, Zenger Group found the AccurioJet KM-1 inks were much more durable, could print on any substrate and at a lower cost than the other available options.

In its first year owning the AccurioJet KM-1, Zenger Group found customers love the outstanding quality and consistency, and the ability for the company to produce high volume postcards at a low cost enabled it to bring long-run mailing card applications – previously outsourced – back in house. The UV inkjet technology helped grow the company by 60 percent in 2020, moving it up the ranks to 123 from 207 on Printing Impressions’ Top 350 list. CEO Steve Zenger was also recently inducted into Printing Impressions’ Printing Industry Hall of Fame.

“Every time I go back to our digital production area, the KM-1s are running – and without anyone needing to be around. We’ve improved our bottom line, and our customers are thriving as well – it’s a win win,” said Steve Zenger, CEO, Zenger Group.

“Zenger Group is a clear leader in the commercial print market, demonstrated by their fantastic growth during this past year despite all the challenges we as an industry faced during the pandemic,” said Bill Troxil, Senior Vice President, Strategic Business Development, Konica Minolta. “Konica Minolta is proud to be associated with such a fine organization and we look forward to growing our partnership in the future.”

The Konica Minolta AccurioJet KM-1 is a 29-inch sheet-fed UV inkjet press. The KM-1 can produce up to 3,000 sheets per hour on a wide range of paper thickness, from 0.06 to 0.6mm. The press prints on various media, including clear film, metallic media, canvas and embossed paper.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive and received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. Konica Minolta partners with its customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Zenger Group

A modern and innovative force in the graphic communications industry nationally, Zenger Group always looks for new technologies and the best people in the industry to provide a unique value proposition to the marketplace. In the ever-changing and increasingly digital world, transformative results come from the true mix of the beauty, tactility and permanence of Print coupled with the latest digital and data technologies: Smart. Print. Now From direct mail, packaging and fulfillment to creative development and photography, our over 120 industry professionals—across three production facilities—ensure that we always deliver a superior product that fits your needs.

