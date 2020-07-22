Konica Minolta Launches Global Cloud Printing Service

New Offering Relieves Companies from the Management of Their Printing Environment

Ramsey, NJ, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), today announced its global Cloud Printing Service, through which it will manage the total print environment of its customers: printers, servers, drivers, applications and network. The service will provide SMB and Enterprise customers with the opportunity to further simplify their operational processes, streamline their business and increase overall efficiency. With Cloud Printing, no upfront investment is required for print infrastructure. Customers only pay for services they actually use, helping to significantly reduce print-related costs.

“In these unprecedented times with the COVID-19 pandemic, freeing up IT resources to allow customers to focus on their core responsibilities is more important than ever,” said Kevin Kern, Senior Vice President, Digital Transformation and Emerging Technologies. “IT professionals no longer want to manage print servers, drivers or queues. To them it is a necessary evil. Our clients now more than ever are asking for cloud-based print architecture.”

The rapid increase in the technological evolution and complexity of applications and IT solutions means that it is becoming increasingly difficult for businesses to stay up-to-date with their IT systems. The management of the printing environment through Konica Minolta ensures that this is always up-to-date and meets the latest security standards. No maintenance for servers and print software is needed. Follow-me authentication ensures the secure print and release, print from any device (such as a desktop or mobile phone), and from a wide variety of applications.

Connected to new Universal Print from Microsoft

Konica Minolta will also offer solutions to utilize the new Universal Print from Microsoft. Universal Print is a modern print solution organizations can use to manage their print infrastructure through cloud services from Microsoft. It runs entirely on Microsoft Azure, and when deployed with Universal Print–compatible printers, it does not require any on-premises infrastructure. It can be deployed with non-compatible printers by using Universal Print connector software. Universal Print is a Microsoft 365 subscription-based service.

Konica Minolta’s bizhub i-Series MFPs support direct printing through Universal Print. Learn more about the bizhub i-Series online.

