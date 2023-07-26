Eighth Annual List Reveals Healthcare is a Top Market for Managed Service Providers with Vertical Specialties

Ramsey, NJ, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced it ranks among the world’s Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs for 2023, according to ChannelE2E, a CyberRisk Alliance resource. Konica Minolta was ranked number thirteen among the top vertical market MSPs in healthcare, which places the company in the top five healthcare MSPs for the second year in a row.

“It means a great deal to us to again be recognized on this prestigious list,” said Marco Maggio, Vice President, IT Services Sales and Strategic Practices, Konica Minolta. “Konica Minolta’s healthcare IT solutions and services can be an integral part of facilitating healthcare organizations’ digital transformation and enabling them to operate securely, efficiently and effectively. We are dedicated to helping our clients adapt to emerging technologies in order to streamline their operations, and are honored to have this work acknowledged.”

The annual list and research report identify and honor the top 100 MSPs in healthcare, legal, government, financial services, manufacturing and additional vertical markets. Additionally, this year’s report revealed key MSP business, security and market trends and affirms that vertical market MSPs have vastly expanded their managed security capabilities.

Among the report findings:

In total, the top vertical market MSPs generated revenues of $2.87 billion in 2022 compared to $2.25 billion in 2021, representing a 27.5% increase year over year.

In 2022, MSPs consolidated more heavily into two vertical markets in particular – Healthcare and Financial Services/Banking. Healthcare, which was also the biggest market last year, remains the largest, and also the biggest mover, increasing from 18% in 2021 to 31% in 2022.

Financial Services knocked Manufacturing out of the number two slot this year, growing from 13% in 2021 to 23% in 2022.

Rankings are based on annual recurring revenues in specific markets for the calendar year of 2022.

Through its IT Management Services, Konica Minolta successfully assists organizations in selecting, implementing and optimizing healthcare compliance, HIPAA services, cybersecurity solutions, revenue cycle management, cloud services, managed IT services and practice management solutions. Its compliance team helps clients meet the security and compliance challenges of the modern world by collaborating on a comprehensive threat assessment to protect data without straining resources such as staff or budget.

“ChannelE2E and CyberRisk Alliance congratulate Konica Minolta on this honor,” said Jessica C. Davis, editorial director of ChannelE2E, a CyberRisk Alliance resource. “Vertical market MSPs tend to grow faster and enjoy better margins than the rest of the pack. They are able to specialize, standardizing their technology stacks for their specific vertical markets and training their staff to best serve those verticals, leading to more efficient operations.”

ChannelE2E’s Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list and research report are overseen by Jessica C. Davis, Editorial Director, MSSP Alert and ChannelE2E.

Read and download the list and associated report online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.’s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series.

Sustainability also continues to be a key driver for the company. As such, Konica Minolta Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent six years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cyber Risk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative, the Official Cyber Security Summit, TECHEXPO Top Secret, and now LaunchTech Communications. Learn more here.

