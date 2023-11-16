Photo Ron Thompson Jr, Vice President and General Manager, Intelligent Information Management, Konica Minolta

Ramsey, NJ, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced it has entered into a channel partner agreement with OPEX® Corporation (OPEX) to list and resell OPEX imaging and document management solutions to customers across North America. OPEX is a global leader in Next Generation Automation, providing solutions for document, mail and warehouse automation.

“OPEX products are designed around increasing speed and throughput while reducing manual document prep,” said Ron Thompson Jr, Vice President and General Manager, Intelligent Information Management, Konica Minolta. “They are a great addition to the suite of solutions we can now offer customers.”

The channel partner agreement, which took effect in October of 2023, ensures Konica Minolta can list and resell the following solutions:

OPEX Falcon+® and FalconV+ high-speed scanners with One-Touch technology reduce prep and save time

The OPEX Gemini® scanner with Right-Speed™ scanning technology offers exceptional image quality and flexibility, and is the only scanning solution in the market able to handle all document types at the right speed without changing equipment

The OPEX Model 72™ rapid extraction desk, an automated envelope opener and contents extractor that increases mail handling throughput while reducing labor needs

“With their emphasis on imaging and document management solutions, Konica Minolta checks all the boxes we look for in a strong partnership,” said Brannon Craig, Business Alliance Manager, OPEX Document and Mail Automation. “They have a sizable and knowledgeable network of sales professionals and a track record of success in some of the key markets on which we are focused, including government, healthcare, insurance and legal.”

Konica Minolta continually seeks ways to improve its processes, as well as those of its clients. Its Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services organization found OPEX digital and mailroom technology provided significant improvements internally, and now through this new partnership can provide the same solutions to its customers and prospects.

For nearly five decades, OPEX has served as a trusted partner, collaborating closely with clients to develop customized, scalable solutions that transform how they conduct business. OPEX continuously reimagines automation technology to help clients solve their most significant business challenges, today and in the future.

Learn more about Konica Minolta’s BPO services online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.’s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients, Giving Shape to Ideas, by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes being ranked on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series.

Sustainability also continues to be a key driver for the company. As such, Konica Minolta Inc. has spent six years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About OPEX

OPEX Corporation is a global leader in Next Generation Automation, providing innovative, unique solutions for warehouse, document and mail automation. With headquarters in Moorestown, NJ, USA—and facilities in Pennsauken, NJ; Plano, TX; France; Germany; Switzerland; the United Kingdom; and Australia—OPEX has more than 1,600 employees who are continuously reimagining and delivering customized, scalable technology solutions that solve the business challenges of today and in the future.

