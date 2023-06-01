Leverages AI to Protect Schools and Other Organizations

Ramsey, NJ, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced a move to strengthen its business in the monitoring and video security solutions market with a solution designed to mitigate the threat of gun violence, through the deployment of a new Visible Weapon Detection (VWD) module within Konica Minolta’s REACT platform.

Konica Minolta’s REACT is a comprehensive, end-to-end platform that helps organizations analyze situations and behaviors, offering advanced on-site (edge-based) real-time recognition and judgment-based AI processing. The solution’s smart analytics provide more effective ways to defuse dangerous situations for clients through video surveillance and real-time alerts. With the REACT platform, clients can easily add other modules to their security portfolio, such as the new Visible Weapon Detection module, which leverages technology from Scylla AI, a computer vision company based in Austin, Texas.

According to the Washington Post School Shootings Database, there have been 380 school shootings since 1999 (data as of May 1, 2023). As such, Konica Minolta’s VSS product development team recognized the urgent need for a detection solution. REACT – Visible Weapon Detection gives K-12 schools, higher education institutions and other organizations the ability to rapidly detect a potential threat and quickly share that information with their security teams and local law enforcement.

Working with Scylla AI, Konica Minolta developed an algorithm that can detect visible firearms. Integrated into the REACT platform with other AI and automation capabilities, the new module can help schools, government offices and other organizations provide an unparalleled level of safety and security that is not dependent on continuous in-person monitoring. It allows for:

Real-time incident notification – provides alerts in seconds

Protecting bystanders – with audio or mobile alerts

Sounding alarms – through automation, so the security team can investigate quickly

Facilitating communication – to law enforcement or to a linked public address system

Detection in low-light situations – when human eyes may be challenged

Securing facilities – when linked to door locks

The new REACT – Visible Weapon Detection module can work as a standalone solution or be integrated with the REACT platform, and offers algorithms that can be customized for each site.

“This new solution was specifically developed with K-12 schools in mind,” said Vijay Raghavan, Senior Vice President, Digital Transformation and Emerging Businesses, Konica Minolta. “There is a critical need for more effective security measures, and together with Scylla, Konica Minolta can equip schools and other organizations with a powerful tool that can detect and prevent dangerous situations before they can cause harm.”

“Scylla has not been active in the education market until now, and we’re excited to bring our state-of-the-art weapon detection to this market in the U.S.,” said Albert Stepanyan, CEO of Scylla AI. “Together with Konica Minolta, we’re leveraging the latest in computer vision technology to prevent shooter situations and keep students safe.”

Better detection leads to better prevention, both companies emphasized, and time is critical in any dangerous situation. “It’s the combination of high-resolution images and reliable cameras, plus AI-driven algorithms that will give organizations a safer and more secure environment,” continued Raghavan. “REACT – Visible Weapon Detection primarily focuses on individuals who have a drawn weapon, and it can detect a weapon within a few seconds with a high level of accuracy. With this help from AI, security teams no longer need to rely solely on a human based manual process. The algorithm can be a key component of a comprehensive video security strategy for schools and other organizations.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.’s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series.

Sustainability also continues to be a key driver for the company. As such, Konica Minolta Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent six years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Scylla AI

Scylla offers a real-time physical threat detection solution. It utilizes AI and computer vision to detect objects, actions and behavior anomalies. The company’s mission is to empower the private security sector with next-gen AI solutions. With every new product, the people of Scylla AI strive to make safety more accessible to those who otherwise could not afford it. Scylla AI-powered solutions serve to improve every part of a client’s infrastructure and range from object detection, anomaly detection and behavior recognition, to thermal screening, intrusion detection and drone security.

DISCLAIMER: REACT – VISIBLE WEAPON DETECTION DOES NOT CAUSE AND CANNOT ELIMINATE OCCURENCES OF THE EVENTS IT IS INTENDED TO DETECT OR AVERT. KONICA MINOLTA MAKES NO GUARANTY OR WARRANTY, INCLUDING ANY IMPLIED WARRANTY OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, THAT THE SERVICES, SYSTEM OR EQUIPMENT SUPPLIED WILL DETECT OR AVERT SUCH EVENTS OR THE CONSEQUENCES THEREFROM. ACCORDINGLY, KONICA MINOLTA DOES NOT UNDERTAKE ANY RISK THAT CUSTOMER’S PERSON OR PROPERTY, OR THE PERSON OR PROPERTY OF OTHERS, MAY BE SUBJECT TO INJURY OR LOSS IF SUCH AN EVENT OCCURS. THE ALLOCATION OF SUCH RISK REMAINS WITH CUSTOMER, NOT KONICA MINOLTA. INSURANCE, IF ANY, COVERING SUCH RISK SHALL BE OBTAINED BY CUSTOMER. KONICA MINOLTA SHALL HAVE NO LIABILITY FOR LOSS, DAMAGE OR INJURY DUE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY TO EVENTS, OR THE CONSEQUENCES THEREFROM, WHICH THE SYSTEM OR SERVICES ARE INTENDED TO DETECT OR AVERT.

