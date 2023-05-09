Ramsey, NJ, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce it has once again been named a ‘Leader’ in Print Security by Quocirca. The company was recognized for its robust hardware and software security, and a ‘broad approach’ that delivers a complete service across cybersecurity, all cited as strengths in the research firm’s ‘The Print Security Landscape, 2023 – Securing the print infrastructure amidst a growing threat landscape.’

In positioning Konica Minolta as a ‘Leader,’ Quocirca acknowledges the company as having a strong strategic vision and a comprehensive print security product and service offering. The select group of vendors given ‘Leader’ status is recognized for making significant investments in their hardware, solutions and services portfolio and infrastructure.

Quocirca is a global market insight and research firm specializing in the convergence of print and digital technologies in the future workplace. In its latest report, the firm recognizes the continued rise in cybersecurity incidents and a continued reliance on print, requiring effective print security (on average 27 percent of IT security incidents relate to paper documents). However, results of a study published by Quocirca in its report suggested that organizations are struggling to keep up with print security demands, resulting in 61 percent of organizations questioned, experiencing data losses as the result of unsecure printing practices in the past twelve months.

In Quocirca’s 2023 evaluation of the print security market, Konica Minolta’s security portfolio is recognized for spanning print and document security across its MFP portfolio and IT security services, as well as video security, compliance and risk management. Konica Minolta’s managed print security services provide monitoring and management of print devices and systems, including device security profile management, vulnerability scanning and intrusion detection, and print policy enforcement. Furthermore, Quocirca states how ‘Security is a core component of its Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio, which encompasses a range of solutions to address the digital transformation needs of businesses of all sizes.’

A key area highlighted by Quocirca is the challenge facing SMB organizations in 2023. Just 11 percent of organizations with between 250 and 499 employees and 27 percent with 500 to 999 employees responded that they do not have complete confidence in the security of their print infrastructure. Quocirca recognizes Konica Minolta’s ability to serve this major market, stating in the report: ‘Beyond its traditional print security offerings, Konica Minolta’s deep expertise across IT services strongly sets it apart from some of its key competitors, particularly in the SMB market.’

Robust hardware and software security is also cited as a strength of Konica Minolta, as well as a ‘broad approach’ that delivers a complete service across cybersecurity, helping businesses to identify, contain and analyze network penetration, including attacks by malware, ransomware, or hackers.

“Security in today’s workplace has never been more important, and Konica Minolta prides itself on delivering the best products and services with essential security features to help protect our clients’ businesses,” said Chris Bilello, Vice President, Business Solutions Development, Konica Minolta. “As organizations continue to address the disruption caused by the pandemic, and are faced with new incidences of security breaches on an ongoing basis, we are constantly innovating to provide the most secure print environment possible for every customer.”

