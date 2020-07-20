Konica Minolta Strengthens Environmental Commitment with GREENGUARD Certification for AccurioWide Inks

Konica Minolta AccurioWide 160 Wide Format Inkjet Printer

Ramsey, NJ, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in world-class printing technology, is pleased to announce it has achieved GREENGUARD Gold Certification for its AccurioWide inks in a move that underpins its commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

For decades, Konica Minolta has been committed to sustainability across its global operations. Its environmental action plan, Eco Vision 2050, sets ambitious goals to reduce its carbon footprint and preserve the planet, while enabling customers to do the same. Products receiving the GREENGUARD certifications are scientifically proven to meet some of the world’s most rigorous third-party emissions standards, helping to reduce indoor air pollution and the risk of chemical exposure.

“Achieving the GREENGUARD Gold Certification for our AccurioWide wide format UV LED inks demonstrates our commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility and is one of the many ways we fulfill our mission to create value for society while contributing to a sustainable future.” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning. “As a global company, we are accountable to our customers to consider health and the environment as part of our product development process so they too can reduce their environmental impact wherever they can.”

In addition to maintaining low indoor emissions, Konica Minolta’s AccurioWide UV LED inkjet inks for sign and display printing offer the following benefits:

Wide color gamut and high color vibrancy for dynamic results that impress and inspire

Versatility to print on rigid or flexible media with accuracy and excellent adhesion to broaden the scope of possible applications

Lowest ink consumption per square foot – the lowest on the market

GREENGUARD certification is provided by UL, a global safety science company that promotes safe, secure and sustainable living and working environments for people by the application of science, hazard-based safety engineering and data acumen.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America’s Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years and has spent three years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

# # # # #

Attachments

GREENGUARD_UL2818_gold_RGB_Green

AccurioWide 160 Final

CONTACT: Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 551-500-2659 [email protected]