Konica Minolta to Expand Corporate Campus in Ramsey, New Jersey

Ramsey, NJ, Dec. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in Technology and IT Services, today announced that it plans to expand its headquarters location in Ramsey, New Jersey. The expansion of the company’s corporate campus is helped in part by Grow NJ tax credits of up to $29 million approved by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA). Operating under the leadership of Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno, the NJ Business Action Center assisted the company through the process.

Konica Minolta’s growth into smart office technology products, Industrial Print, managed services including IT services and Managed Voice, and recent corporate acquisitions are driving workforce and workplace expansion. The Ramsey corporate headquarters currently employs 474 people in two buildings utilizing approximately 191,000 square footage of space. Plans under consideration for the new corporate campus include a 29,400-square-foot addition, the lease of additional space, and expanded parking facilities. The company plans to create an additional 400 jobs to support corporate business growth and the local New Jersey economy. The project would amount to a $20 million investment by Konica Minolta and would benefit the state by $65 million over 20 years.

“Our new corporate campus will bring employees together to foster collaboration and fuel further growth for our organization,” stated Rick Taylor, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “We are eager to grow our workforce in New Jersey to ultimately better serve our customers. The Ramsey location is ideal for us to attract talent from the tri-state area while balancing the flexibility we need to grow our business.”

Konica Minolta employs over 8,100 people in North America and is a part of Konica Minolta Inc. With sales and service in over 150 countries and approximately 44,000 employees worldwide, the company has domain expertise in business technologies, optical systems for industrial use, healthcare diagnostic imaging systems and precision medicine.

