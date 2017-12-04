Konica Minolta to Expand Corporate Campus in Ramsey, New Jersey

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 9 mins ago

Ramsey, NJ, Dec. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in Technology and IT Services, today announced that it plans to expand its headquarters location in Ramsey, New Jersey. The expansion of the company’s corporate campus is helped in part by Grow NJ tax credits of up to $29 million approved by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA). Operating under the leadership of Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno, the NJ Business Action Center assisted the company through the process.

Konica Minolta’s growth into smart office technology products, Industrial Print, managed services including IT services and Managed Voice, and recent corporate acquisitions are driving workforce and workplace expansion.  The Ramsey corporate headquarters currently employs 474 people in two buildings utilizing approximately 191,000 square footage of space. Plans under consideration for the new corporate campus include a 29,400-square-foot addition, the lease of additional space, and expanded parking facilities. The company plans to create an additional 400 jobs to support corporate business growth and the local New Jersey economy. The project would amount to a $20 million investment by Konica Minolta and would benefit the state by $65 million over 20 years.

“Our new corporate campus will bring employees together to foster collaboration and fuel further growth for our organization,” stated Rick Taylor, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “We are eager to grow our workforce in New Jersey to ultimately better serve our customers. The Ramsey location is ideal for us to attract talent from the tri-state area while balancing the flexibility we need to grow our business.”

Konica Minolta employs over 8,100 people in North America and is a part of Konica Minolta Inc. With sales and service in over 150 countries and approximately 44,000 employees worldwide, the company has domain expertise in business technologies, optical systems for industrial use, healthcare diagnostic imaging systems and precision medicine.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.com). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility, cloud services, and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Our All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for 10 consecutive years and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America’s Best Employers list. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for five years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. Follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter @KonicaMinoltaUS.

Workplace of the Future is a trademark of Konica Minolta.

