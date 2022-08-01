Konica Minolta to Participate in Black Hat

Company to Showcase Cybersecurity Solutions through Silver Sponsorship

Ramsey, NJ, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced its participation in the Black Hat cybersecurity event in Las Vegas, Nevada, August 6 – 11. Black Hat is an internationally recognized cybersecurity event series providing the most technical and relevant information security research. The multi-day event provides the security community with the latest cutting-edge research, developments and trends.

As a leading MSSP, Konica Minolta makes continual investments in its security offerings to help customers protect their data. Most recently in 2020, the company acquired Depth Security, rounding out its defensive offering to include offensive capabilities. The move accelerated its ability to keep clients’ data safe so they can focus on maintaining profitability as they continue on their path to digital transformation.

At Black Hat, Konica Minolta will take advantage of opportunities to engage with global security experts, practitioners and business developers and showcase its portfolio of Managed IT services, which include active defense security monitoring, vulnerability management, testing services and advisory emulation capabilities, and best-in-class Managed Security Awareness Training, threat landscape and vCISO services.

Through its silver sponsorship, Konica Minolta will exhibit at Booth 1085 in the Black Hat 2022 Business Hall. The company will also have a virtual booth online and participate in the “‘Wow Wall” digital billboard throughout the event. Additionally, Konica Minolta is partnering with Tech Target to maximize reach and deliver security content to their Black Hat 2022 Conference eGuide audience.

“As in-person conferences continue to make a comeback, it is an essential part of our overall cybersecurity strategy to leverage key industry sponsorships and networking opportunities that will strengthen our brand and contribute to lead generation,” said Glenn Mathis, Senior Vice President, Managed IT, North America, Konica Minolta. “Black Hat has all the key players in the industry attending and exhibiting, and we look forward to interacting with the cybersecurity community.”

Attending press can request a meeting with Konica Minolta security experts or visit Booth 1085 to learn more about its MIT offerings.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fifteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America’s Best-in-State employers list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

