Dealer Partners and Employees Rally to Build Teams and Raise Funds

Photo In its second year participating in the Ride to End ALZ Summer Classic, Konica Minolta is looking to exceed the $118,000 it raised last year. To date, the REV’D UP II team, led by Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, leads the event’s fundraising efforts with $48,310, with the overall company total at nearly $90,000. 100 percent of the proceeds raised go toward research to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.

Ramsey, NJ, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced its participation in the Alzheimer’s Association Ride to End ALZ Summer Classic, happening Saturday and Sunday, August 26 and 27, which raises funds for the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease. The charity bike ride allows participants to ride anywhere, any distance, indoor or outdoor with no minimum fundraising requirement.

This is the second year in a row Konica Minolta has participated. In 2022, the company exceeded its $100,000 goal by raising a total of $118,000. This year, the company has an overall goal of $150,000, in which 100 percent of the proceeds raised go toward research to find a cure. Konica Minolta has been engaging its employees and dealers to raise awareness and funds, and is matching the first $20,000 in employee donations. To date, the REV’D UP II team, led by Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, leads the event’s fundraising efforts with $48,310, with the overall company total at nearly $90,000.

Many Konica Minolta dealer partners, including Ameritek, Copier Fax Business Technologies, Edwards & Virginia Business Systems, Komax, Precision Duplicating Solutions Inc. and The Swenson Group have created their own teams and are raising money. Other dealers, including Abadan, Atlantic, Tomorrow’s Office, Bodnar, Budget Document Technology, Caltronics National, Datamax, DEX, Document Solutions, Inc., Function4, Hungate Business Services, J.T. Ray Company, Marco, Novatech, Systel, The Lang Company and Topp Business Solutions have made sizable donations.

“When we did this last year, I had no idea what we were in for. So many people are touched by this disease, and it is incredible to me how everyone feels a need to participate,” said Blackmer. “With every dollar raised going to research, the outcomes of our fundraising efforts really have an impact on the 6.7 million people in the U.S. who have been diagnosed with this disease and their 11 million caregivers, who include spouses, children and other family and friends.”

Blackmer shared some statistics and information in a recent video. “I’m riding to help the caregivers and the researchers find a cure for this disease, and I thank everyone for riding, building teams and making donations,” she stated.

By participating in the Ride to End ALZ Summer Classic, Konica Minolta’s employees and dealer partners are fueling support services and cutting-edge research to change the trajectory of Alzheimer’s disease. Each dollar raised helps advance research toward the first survivor of Alzheimer’s and provide help for those facing dementia today.

Learn more about the event here, including how to donate, join a team or to start your own.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. ‘s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series.

Sustainability also continues to be a key driver for the company. As such, Konica Minolta Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent six years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

# # # # #

Attachment

Photo

CONTACT: Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 551-500-2659 PR@kmbs.konicaminolta.us