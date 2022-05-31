Konica Minolta Unveils AccurioLabel 400 Press

New Device Targets Mid- and High-end Markets with Affordable Digital Printing

Ramsey, NJ, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, today announced a new label press, the AccurioLabel 400. As the company accelerates its presence in the label, packaging and embellishment markets, the new machine will target mid- to high-volume label converters, commercial printers, and large brand owners and provide affordable, top-quality digital label printing.

The first technology preview of the AccurioLabel 400 was held yesterday at Konica Minolta’s European Labels and Packaging Exposition at its offices in Madrid, Spain. The press will be also showcased in the U.S. during Labelexpo Americas in September. The product will officially be available in spring of 2023.

The AccurioLabel 400 is a net new product allowing customers to expand their businesses in the growing markets of digital label production and packaging. Recently, Konica Minolta celebrated its 1,000th installation shipment for the highly successful AccurioLabel digital toner label presses, less than seven years since entering the market.

“We are excited to unveil the AccurioLabel 400 and look forward to continuing to bring label converters, commercial printers and brand owners the high quality, consistent results they have come to expect from Konica Minolta devices,” said Bill Troxil, President, Industrial Print and Production Print Business, Konica Minolta. “As indicated by our fast acceleration into the label market with the AccurioLabel 230, we expect the AccurioLabel 400 to provide another perfect opportunity to strengthen our client relationships by helping them grow their businesses.”

Important new developments include the ability to expand applications with white toner, extended job opportunities with press runs up to 3000m, improved productivity with superfast print speeds of up to 130 feet per minute, and further running cost reductions thanks to even more durable parts life, as well as enhanced print quality. The AccurioLabel 400 is available in 4- and 5-color options.

With resolution equivalent to 3600 x 2400 dpi, the Konica Minolta AccurioLabel 400 single-pass toner production press prints on substrate widths up to 13” or 10”. Multiple-touch panel monitors in three different areas of the label press enable intuitive operation and is easy to use for operators, eliminating the need for extensive user training. Tasks that were time-consuming on analog machines can be performed quickly and accurately in delivering stable printing quality.

Konica Minolta’s Intelligent Quality Optimizer, the IQ-520 will increase usability and automation with the AccurioLabel 400, with label production benefiting from higher levels of control. The Intelligent Quality Optimizer enables real-time control of white toner opacity, color stability control, as well as automatic calibration, density adjustments and profile creation.

“We are constantly rethinking print and helping customers to improve and grow by uncovering ways to intensify experiences for customers, all to secure a bright future for print,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. “By adding the AccurioLabel 400 to our broad range of innovative print solutions, we are confident in our ability to grow market share by enabling digital transformation that also includes workflow, software and process automation and cloud solutions as part of the drive to the smart factory.”

