Konica Minolta’s AccurioJet KM-1e Installed at The Vomela Companies

Additional Press Offers Shorter Lead Times, Consistent High Print Quality and Unique Print Solutions

The Vomela Companies recently installed Konica Minolta’s AccurioJet KM-1e LED UV Inkjet Press at its Elk Grove, IL production location. L-R: Glen Hoffmann, General Manager; Todd Mason, Director of Operations; Jim Munoz, KM-1e Operator; Chris Snyder, KM-1e Operator

Ramsey, NJ, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, is pleased to announce the installation of its AccurioJet KM-1e LED UV Inkjet Press at The Vomela Companies, a printing company that designs and produces impactful visual communications.

The Vomela Companies are a national network of graphic design and large format printing specialists creating brand awareness and experiential immersion through promotional, store décor, event and transportation visual solutions. This latest press installation at its Elk Grove, IL production location will allow the facility to continue serving customers by managing and producing personalized consumer print campaigns. The KM-1e will expand capabilities to support other substrates such as packaging and other non-paper products. And with locations across the United States and Canada, the entire Vomela Companies network will benefit from the capabilities of the new machine.

“With their printing expertise, technical know-how, and specialized processes, The Vomela Companies uphold the highest standards for the output they provide for their customers, and we are extremely proud that they have chosen to partner with Konica Minolta,” said Bill Troxil, Senior Vice President, Strategic Business Development, Konica Minolta. “Their decision to deploy the latest in UV inkjet technology by investing in the AccurioJet KM-1e will afford their customers the highest quality and widest array of substrates to serve their needs.”

The addition of the AccurioJet KM-1e to The Vomela Companies network will allow for shorter lead times, consistently high print quality and unique new print solutions. This development is in line with The Vomela Companies’ commitment to staying at the forefront of print technology. The company continues to invest considerable resources in new technology.

“We are excited about the addition of the Konica Minolta AccurioJet KM-1e to our Elk Grove facility. The ease of operation paired with the ability to turn orders quickly on a wide array of substrates will help us better serve our customers and create new opportunities for growth,” said Mark Auth, President and CEO of The Vomela Companies.

The Konica Minolta AccurioJet KM-1e is a 29-inch sheet-fed UV inkjet press. The KM-1e can produce up to 3,000 sheets per hour on a wide range of paper thickness, from 0.06 to 0.6mm. The press prints on various media, including clear film, metallic media, canvas, and embossed paper.

