Konica Minolta’s AccurioJet KM-1e LED UV Inkjet Press Achieves Idealliance® ISO/PAS 15339 System Certification

Ramsey, NJ, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, is pleased to announce its AccurioJet KM-1e LED UV Inkjet Press has earned Idealliance® Master Elite ISO/PAS 15339 System Certification. This certification confirms the capabilities of digital press devices to meet the color space requirements specified by the Characterized Reference Print Conditions (CRPC) of ISO/PAS 15339.

The ISO/PAS 15339 system certification process measures the relationship between CMYK input data and color on the printed sheet for a given set of printing conditions as defined by the CRPC. There are seven CRPCs of increasing gamut size, six commonly used for conventional printing conditions followed by one large color gamut printing condition of the LED UV inkjet press considered during the evaluation.

“Our customers rave about the AccurioJet KM-1e’s ability to deliver exceptional color consistency and a larger gamut for matching process and spot colors,” said Bill Troxil, President, Industrial & Production Print, Konica Minolta. “We continue to lead the North American marketplace with our LED UV inkjet technology and finishing solutions, and are thrilled to be recognized by Idealliance for the color quality that can be achieved with the KM-1e.”

Konica Minolta’s KM-1e LED UV Inkjet Press benefits from Konica Minolta’s unique, patented technology that has overcome one of the fundamental challenges of inkjet printing – uncontrolled ink dot movement that reduces print quality and workable materials. The KM-1e LED UV Inkjet technology instantly freezes the ink drops upon contact with materials, resulting in superior color stability, consistency and excellent results with instantly dry perfect prints on the widest range of substrate types and weights. The highly productive – 3,000 sheets per hour – 29” sheetfed press leverages Konica Minolta’s robust High End Inkjet Manager with enhanced data processing system to create efficient workflows.

“With the AccurioJet KM-1e’s fantastic color gamut and easy to manage, outstanding image consistency and repeatability, working with Idealliance to target CRPC was a truly enjoyable experience,” said Dr. Mark Bohan, Director, Color Solutions, Konica Minolta. “Our partnership with Idealliance is critical to what we do, and we commend their continued pursuit of excellence.”

This accomplishment builds on Konica Minolta’s previous ISO 15339 Master certifications for the AccurioPress C14000/C12000, AccurioPress C4080/C4070 and AccurioPress C6100/6085.

“Konica Minolta continues to lead the way by ensuring its customers have products that can achieve the most exacting standards,” said Jordan Gorski, Executive Director, Idealliance. “Their dedication and commitment to color quality make them an invaluable partner to Idealliance.”

Learn more about Konica Minolta’s AccurioJet KM-1e here.

