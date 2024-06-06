Clients Awarded Coveted Industry Accolades Utilizing Inkjet Technology

Ramsey, NJ, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, is pleased to announce two clients, The University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) and Shelter Insurance Companies (Shelter) were winners in the In-Plant Printing and Mailing Association (IPMA) and In-plant Impressions 2024 In-Print™ Awards, with pieces produced utilizing the AccurioJet KM-1e LED UV Inkjet press.

Throughout the year, in-plants choose projects they intend to submit for the contest. Hundreds of pieces are submitted from shops all around the country in hopes of being considered for this sought-after industry award, hosted by IMPA and In-plant Impressions. Projects are judged at the IPMA Headquarters by a panel of experts, who select the Gold, Silver, Bronze and Judges Choice award winners. Recipients are selected after intense scrutiny over the entries in multiple categories, and those that garnered awards this year were showcased during this week’s IPMA conference in Des Moines, Iowa.

UNL received two Gold awards for work produced using Konica Minolta’s AccurioJet KM-1e, one for its Admissions Zip Self-Mailer in the Direct Mail category and another for its Print & Mail Services Holiday Card in the Greeting Cards/Programs category. Shelter earned a Silver award for its 2024 Happy New Year Self-Mailer in the Direct Mail category and a Bronze award for its 2023 J.D. Power Poster in the Posters (up to 24×36″) Category.

Nearly 1,400 Shelter agents and Shelter’s Marketing and Advertising departments rely on the in-plant to provide exceptional marketing materials. Shelter installed its AccurioJet KM-1e in February of 2023, choosing it for its ability to provide color consistency, dependable uptime, efficiency with larger sheet sizes, greater media capabilities, virtually no waste and UV ink for instant drying time. Shelter is extremely satisfied with the KM-1e and pleased it provided the opportunity to win In-Plant awards this year.

“The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Print & Mail Services is honored to have received two awards at the IMPA’s 2024 conference,” said Mike Chaplin, Interim Director for UNL Print & Mail Services. “The print quality and precise registration the Konica Minolta AccurioJet KM-1e HD press consistently provides were key to producing both of our award-winning entries.”

“It’s inspiring to see our clients being recognized for the innovative pieces they bring to life with Konica Minolta’s digital inkjet press technology. Our clients are securing highly coveted industry awards and propelling their businesses forward, showcasing the value and performance we strive to deliver,” said Frank Mallozzi, President, Industrial and Production Print, Konica Minolta. “Congratulations to this year’s winners!”

The AccurioJet KM-1e is Konica Minolta’s innovative digital inkjet press, which incorporates special UV ink, high-performance inkjet print heads and unique imaging technologies as well as a revolutionary image processing system. Combining these proprietary technologies, the company realized several aspects essential for the performance of a production machine: the highest image quality, amazing stability, outstanding productivity and unheard-of flexibility.

Learn about Konica Minolta’s AccurioJet KM-1e and its production and industrial printing technology.

All 2024 In-Print winners are listed on the IMPA’s website by category and by company.

