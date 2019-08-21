Konica Minolta’s AccurioWide 200 Opens New Opportunities for Hesston Prestige Printing

Kansas-based Printer Upgrades to Hybrid UV LED Wide Format Printer

Denise and Norman Critchfield, owners of Hesston Prestige Printing in Hesston, Kansas.

Ramsey, NJ, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to offer customers the latest technology to help grow their businesses. More than a year ago, Hesston Prestige Printing (HPP), a digital print shop serving mid-Kansas with regional and national reach, chose to invest in wide format, flatbed printing. While the new system created more opportunities, it was not able to keep up with production needs.

In May 2019, HPP made the decision to upgrade to Konica Minolta’s AccurioWide 200. The upgrade resulted in improved quality, lower operating costs, reduced substrate waste and growth into even larger projects. The machine has also saved the company several hours of production time each day.

HPP strives to offer a wide variety of capabilities with consistent turnaround in the heartland of America. With high quality print for both short and medium run lengths on virtually any substrate, they are primed to deliver many needs for customers.

“Hesston Prestige is excited for this incredible growth opportunity, which allows us to continue expanding with current customers, while also winning over new clients with the variety of substrate offerings now available,” said Norman Critchfield, Owner, HPP. “For a 27-year mature business, the AccurioWide has been the greatest transformation since moving from presses to digital 20 years ago.”

HPP Co-owner Denise Critchfield adds, “As our partner, Konica Minolta helped accurately identify time and cost saving opportunities, used an existing customer’s AccurioWide to demonstrate the proof of concept, and then delivered on what was promised. HPP is proud to be the first entity to install an AccurioWide in the state of Kansas!”

“Konica Minolta is proud to partner with Hesston Prestige Printing, a leader in the Midwest for the printing industry,” said Jeff Perkins, Regional VP Production Print-Central Region, Konica Minolta. “Their decision to invest in the AccurioWide demonstrates that they are confident that wide format printing has a strong place in the coming years and will provide their customers with the highest quality and a wider array of substrates to serve their customer’s needs.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for twelve consecutive years and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America’s Best Employers list. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for seven consecutive years. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

About Hesston Prestige Printing

Hesston Prestige Printing offers a wide range of helpful services and our team knows our products well. Our years of printing experience allow us to assist you with more complicated printing projects. We can also help you with blueprints, engineering and architectural drawings and even yearbooks! Whatever printing assistance you require for your home or business can be obtained today at Hesston Prestige Printing.

