Breaking News
Home / Top News / Konica Minolta’s bizhub® i-Series Honored with Better Buys Editor’s Choice Award

Konica Minolta’s bizhub® i-Series Honored with Better Buys Editor’s Choice Award

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

New Color MFPs Recognized for Innovative Features that Foster Collaboration within a Mobile Office

Konica Minolta's new bizhub C360i Series has earned Better Buys Editor’s Choice Award for 3Q 2019 in its MFP category.

Konica Minolta’s new bizhub C360i Series has earned Better Buys Editor’s Choice Award for 3Q 2019 in its MFP category.

Ramsey, NJ, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce its new bizhub C360i Series has earned Better Buys Editor’s Choice Award for 3Q 2019 in its MFP category. 

Better Buys evaluates products both individually and compares them against the competition on a range of criteria, including unique features, value to the customer and price. Konica Minolta’s bizhub C360i series was one of only a handful of vendors chosen for this honor.

The bizhub C360i is part of the large MFP i-Series launched by Konica Minolta earlier this year. This new generation of bizhub color office units features three families of bizhubs to cover the needs of small to medium offices. Designed to be simple, convenient and secure, the new i-Series features an all-new user interface with a fresh new look. The simple and intuitive menu layout is built to minimize the number of touches and get things done faster. 

“The launch of the bizhub i-Series was significant, not only for our company but in office print technology, and we’re honored to be recognized by Better Buys,” said Kevin Kern, Senior Vice President, Business Intelligence Services and Product Planning, Konica Minolta. “By rethinking the way multifunctional devices work, our product team truly innovated to develop machines with intelligent usability, optimal connectivity and next-generation security to seamlessly connect tomorrow’s workplace today.”

“Konica Minolta continues to bring innovative features that help the workplace collaborate better and improve productivity,” said Melissa Pardo-Bunte, Editor, Better Buys. “The bizhub C360i Series brings robust features, such as fast engine speed, flexible paper-handling and a customizable touchscreen interface.”

See Better Buys’ full review of the bizhub C360i i-Series here.

About Konica Minolta
Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for twelve consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America’s Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for seven consecutive years. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

About Better Buys
Better Buys helps companies find, research and select the right software and technology solutions for their organizations. Better Buys offers objective reviews on leading vendors, expert whitepapers and reports, insightful market research, comprehensive buyer’s guides and more. For over 20 years, Better Buys has been helping organizations of all sizes make smarter purchasing decisions. It has become the trusted authority for delivering unbiased reviews and insights on the software that businesses rely on every day. Visit BetterBuys.com today and let its team of experts help guide you in the right direction. 

Attachment

  • C360i 
CONTACT: Maggie Grande
Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.
551-500-2659
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.