Konica Minolta’s bizhub® i-Series Honored with Better Buys Editor’s Choice Award

New Color MFPs Recognized for Innovative Features that Foster Collaboration within a Mobile Office

Konica Minolta’s new bizhub C360i Series has earned Better Buys Editor’s Choice Award for 3Q 2019 in its MFP category.

Ramsey, NJ, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce its new bizhub C360i Series has earned Better Buys Editor’s Choice Award for 3Q 2019 in its MFP category.

Better Buys evaluates products both individually and compares them against the competition on a range of criteria, including unique features, value to the customer and price. Konica Minolta’s bizhub C360i series was one of only a handful of vendors chosen for this honor.

The bizhub C360i is part of the large MFP i-Series launched by Konica Minolta earlier this year. This new generation of bizhub color office units features three families of bizhubs to cover the needs of small to medium offices. Designed to be simple, convenient and secure, the new i-Series features an all-new user interface with a fresh new look. The simple and intuitive menu layout is built to minimize the number of touches and get things done faster.

“The launch of the bizhub i-Series was significant, not only for our company but in office print technology, and we’re honored to be recognized by Better Buys,” said Kevin Kern, Senior Vice President, Business Intelligence Services and Product Planning, Konica Minolta. “By rethinking the way multifunctional devices work, our product team truly innovated to develop machines with intelligent usability, optimal connectivity and next-generation security to seamlessly connect tomorrow’s workplace today.”

“Konica Minolta continues to bring innovative features that help the workplace collaborate better and improve productivity,” said Melissa Pardo-Bunte, Editor, Better Buys. “The bizhub C360i Series brings robust features, such as fast engine speed, flexible paper-handling and a customizable touchscreen interface.”

See Better Buys’ full review of the bizhub C360i i-Series here.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for twelve consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America’s Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for seven consecutive years. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

About Better Buys

Better Buys helps companies find, research and select the right software and technology solutions for their organizations. Better Buys offers objective reviews on leading vendors, expert whitepapers and reports, insightful market research, comprehensive buyer’s guides and more. For over 20 years, Better Buys has been helping organizations of all sizes make smarter purchasing decisions. It has become the trusted authority for delivering unbiased reviews and insights on the software that businesses rely on every day. Visit BetterBuys.com today and let its team of experts help guide you in the right direction.

