Konica Minolta’s Holly DeSantis Honored as a 2022 Women Influencer by The Cannata Report

Photo Holly DeSantis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Konica Minolta

Ramsey, NJ, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce The Cannata Report has named Holly DeSantis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), as one of its 2022 Women Influencers. The prestigious honor is showcased in the media brand’s annual Women Influencers issue that demonstrates its dedication to acknowledging and promoting vital contributions made by women in the industry. This year’s cover story, ‘A Delicate Balance,’ showcases three female CFOs making a distinct impact in their organizations.

Holly DeSantis is responsible for the finances of Konica Minolta’s North American operations. She oversees all aspects of corporate finance, credit and collections, accounting, financial planning, analysis and reporting, tax, procurement, payroll, commissions, real estate, compliance, and M&A activities. DeSantis has held numerous executive management roles during her impressive 26-year career at the company. Earlier this year she was promoted to her current role, and is the first female at the company to hold the CFO position. Holly was also recently named to the 2022 NJBIZ Leaders in Finance list.

“It came as no surprise to us that Holly was chosen by The Cannata Report to be part of its Women Influencers program. She has played a key strategic role in many of our company’s major milestones, including the acquisitions of Depth Security in 2020, All Covered in 2011 and the merger between Konica and Minolta in 2003,” said Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “Holly continually demonstrates tremendous knowledge, entrepreneurialism and open mindedness, and has a natural talent for establishing rapport with new management. Congratulations to Holly on this well-deserved recognition!”

DeSantis is a highly regarded executive at Konica Minolta, with a long list of accomplishments that include securing tax credits, generating gains from successful property purchase, sales and leasebacks and otherwise eliminating expenses and liabilities. In regard to her tenure at Konica Minolta, Holly has always felt challenged, whether it was part of her career progression or her personal desire to seek out opportunities for employee engagement, policy and process improvements, profit recognition or expense savings.

“It is such an honor to be named a Women Influencer by The Cannata Report, and in the company of two other outstanding financial leaders from our industry,” said DeSantis. “The theme of this year’s program addresses such an important topic, which has been a particular challenge during the last two and a half years. We are all trying to balance not only our responsibilities at home and work, but how to navigate the new hybrid work environment to ensure success while maintaining a healthy mindset. Thank you to the Cannatas for bringing this topic to the forefront.”

Volunteering, donating and sponsoring are also an integral part of Holly’s life. She has contributed her time, talent and treasure to Immaculate Conception Church, Immaculate Heart Academy, St. Paul Inter-parochial School, Habitat for Humanity and North Bergen Volunteer Center, among other organizations/events. She has donated to Unbound, supporting several underprivileged children as well as many other worthwhile charities. She is also a member of the Women’s Golf Association of New Jersey.

“It’s our honor to recognize Holly DeSantis as one of our 2022 Women Influencers. She is an innovator and forward-thinking leader heralded by her peers and colleagues for her wide-ranging talents and achievements,” said CJ Cannata, President and CEO, The Cannata Report. “Her career path is empowering to all women in the industry, and she serves as a role model for all.”

Read the Cannata Report’s 2022 Women Influencers article and view a short video featuring all of this year’s recipients.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fifteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America’s Best-in-State employers list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About The Cannata Report

Since 1982, The Cannata Report has been the leading intelligence resource for imaging reseller principals and senior executives within the business technology, managed services, and imaging industry. We combine forward-thinking analysis and thought-leadership with in-depth coverage across a wide range of topics including professional services, workflow solutions, IT management, office products, production and industrial print, supplies, vendor finance, mergers and acquisitions, breaking news, market trends and more. While we write and produce content specifically for resellers, or the independent dealer channel, our audience includes senior business leaders in the hardware, software, IT, leasing, and supplies segments. Our unparalleled expertise and comprehensive reporting are essential for business professionals throughout the evolving imaging industry.

# # # # #

Attachment

Photo

CONTACT: Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 1-551-500-2659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us