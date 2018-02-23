Konica Minolta’s IT Services Division, IT Weapons, Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IT Weapons, the IT Services division of Konica Minolta Canada Ltd. (Konica Minolta), announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named IT Weapons to its 2018 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services. Their offerings help companies navigate the complex and ever-changing landscape of IT, improve operational efficiencies, and maximize their return on IT investments.

In today’s fast-paced business environments, MSPs play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN’s MSP 500 list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative of these key organizations.

The list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premises and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premise, cloud-based security services.

With new, cutting edge services being added to their Managed Services portfolio each year, IT Weapons makes yet another appearance in the Elite 150 category. IT Weapons continues to focus on keeping clients feeling safe, and the recent development of new security and cloud solutions echoes that sentiment.

“Managed service providers have become integral to the success of businesses everywhere, both large and small,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “Capable MSPs enable companies to take their cloud computing to the next level, streamline spending, effectively allocate limited resources and navigate the vast field of available technologies. The companies on CRN’s 2018 MSP 500 list stand out for their innovative services, excellence in adapting to customers’ changing needs and demonstrated ability to help businesses get the most out of their IT investments.”

“We have made a lot of positive changes this year, and it’s really great to see everything our team does get recognized like this.” said Gary Benezra, Director of Managed Services at IT Weapons. “We are extremely proud of everyone in this organization.”

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2018 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.ca). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility, cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta’s IT services division IT Weapons offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for ten consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for five years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit: www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter @KonicaMinoltaCA.

Copyright ©2018. The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Press Contact:

Rebekah Fougere, Vice President, Client Services

Think2Grow Marketing for Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd.

647-987-2127

[email protected]

Press Contact:

The Channel Company

Melanie Turpin

The Channel Company

508.416.1195

[email protected]