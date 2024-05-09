Photo1 Jason Dizzine, Vice President, Portfolio Management and Planning, Konica Minolta has been named to ENX Magazine’s 2024 Difference Makers List.

Photo2 Dana Drury, Market Vice President, Konica Minolta has been named to ENX Magazine’s 2024 Difference Makers List.

Ramsey, NJ, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc . (Konica Minolta), is pleased to announce Jason Dizzine, Vice President, Portfolio Management and Planning, and Dana Drury, Market Vice President as honorees on ENX Magazine’s 2024 Difference Makers List. This annual program recognizes high-performing individuals in the document technology industry who have made outstanding contributions and are dedicated to bolstering the industry.

Jason Dizzine, Vice President, Portfolio Management and Planning

Recently promoted from his role as Director, Client Engagement Center and Portfolio Management and Planning, Jason Dizzine oversees the team responsible for Konica Minolta’s Client Engagement Center (CEC) and the Portfolio Management and Planning group. Dizzine is responsible for establishing marketing strategies for the production printing business across all Konica Minolta channels. He and his team have successfully established processes, policies and best practices, such pre-planning demos, pre-press requirements and a more streamlined Customer File Sample Request, to pave the way for an improved product-demo experience, resulting in close rates of more than 90 percent. Dizzine’s team are trusted consultants to Konica Minolta’s sales channel, providing critical feedback on the company’s products and services as well as helping customers navigate overall production print challenges.

“Jason’s 30-plus years of industry knowledge in sales, marketing communications, and product marketing and management put him in a unique position to provide added value in his day-to-day interactions with customers and their journey with our products and services,” said Michael Mathé, Chief Operating Officer, Konica Minolta. “His knowledge and leadership have been a great addition to the Konica Minolta organization and I look forward to his continued contributions to the success of our customers, products and services.”

Dana Drury, Market Vice President

Dana Drury is a top-producing executive with a proven record of accomplishing aggressive sales goals through relationship building, strategic planning and exceptional execution. She leads by example to develop a winning culture, and under her leadership and mentorship, salespeople learn the importance of personal growth and continual development to stay fresh and relevant in the industry. When the pandemic hit, Drury and her team reinvented their work style from their homes, with a different kind of support system. While many struggled to bounce back, her market remained in the top two markets nationally, and her efforts have helped produce 23 national award winners during her tenure. Drury joined Konica Minolta as an intern, steadily working her way up to take on larger and larger accounts, moving from roles as a Sales Rep to Sales Manager, Director of Sales, then Area Vice President to Market Vice President. Accolades earned during her 28-year career include 26 President’s Club trips, being named to the Circle of Excellence 14 times and receiving the Gauntlet Award four times, which is given to the top employee nationally in their position.

“Dana’s track record in sales and marketing and her ability to build and lead sales teams are unparalleled. Her willingness to go the extra mile for our external and internal customers has resulted in numerous national awards from her market,” said Armen Biberian, President – West Region, Konica Minolta. “Dana’s success as a female business leader promotes a culture of excellent work ethic that is truly inspiring. She has been one of the most consistent, best-performing Vice Presidents at Konica Minolta, and I am fortunate to be part of her career.”

Read about all of ENX’s 2024 Difference Makers online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.’s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

# # # # #

Attachments

Photo1

Photo2

CONTACT: Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 551-500-2659 [email protected]