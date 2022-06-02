Konica Minolta’s Laura Blackmer Named to CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel Power 100 List

President of Dealer Sales Celebrates Fifth Year on Esteemed List

Photo Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta

Ramsey, NJ, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales to its 2022 Power 100 list, a subset of influential executive leaders chosen from the annual CRN Women of the Channel list.

The Power 100 list honors some of the most powerful women of the channel, chosen by the CRN editorial team based on their contributions, expertise and channel advocacy. This select group of distinguished female leaders from channel-focused IT vendors has shown incredible dedication and leadership — going above and beyond with unwavering channel commitment — inspiring their peers and driving the success of partners, customers and the entire IT channel.

Blackmer joined Konica Minolta’s executive team in December 2017 as Senior Vice President, Dealer Sales, and was recently promoted to President, Dealer Sales. She is responsible for the sales and management of the company’s extensive dealer network that represents and sells its award-winning products and managed IT Services. Her notable experience includes various roles in both sales and executive leadership within the technology industry. This honor represents Blackmer’s fifth time on CRN’s Women of the Channel list. She is also a three-time honoree of CRN’s Channel Chiefs list and a member of CRN’s Women of the Channel Senior Leadership Forum.

“It’s always such a great honor to be recognized on CRN’s Women of the Channel list,” said Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta. “This award represents our continued investment in our dealers to be best partner we can. We look forward to a great year with new programs to support their growth and advancement through digital transformation.”

“Laura’s constant dedication to channel excellence is inspiring, and we are so pleased to see her hard work recognized,” said Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “She continues to guide our dealers in the right direction for forward progress, supporting them to explore new ways to achieve success and grow their businesses. Congratulations to Laura and all the 2022 CRN Women of the Channel.”

“We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year’s Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel.”

CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel and Power 100 lists are featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at CRN.com.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fifteen consecutive years and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America’s Best-in-State employers’ list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

# # # # #

Attachment

Photo

CONTACT: Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 1-551-500-2659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us