Photo Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta

Ramsey, NJ, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, has been named to the Managed Print Services Association (MPSA) Board of Directors.

The MPSA is a not-for-profit, volunteer-led association to help further managed print, whose members include professionals from every aspect of the imaging industry. Its new Executive Committee and Board of Directors were elected in June and will serve two-year terms beginning August 1, 2023. The incumbents have some of the most extensive experience in the imaging channel and represent a wide span of the industry ranging from independent dealers, financial services and OEMs.

Blackmer is responsible for the sales and management of Konica Minolta’s considerable dealer network that represents and sells award-winning products and managed IT Services. Her experience includes 19 years in management and executive positions with Hewlett Packard Company, Intermec Corporation and Sharp. She has ranked on Tiger Paw Software’s Top 100 Influencers in the managed print industry list two years in a row. Blackmer has also been named to CRN’s prestigious Women of the Channel list five times, is a three-time Channel Chief and was recently named to CRN’s inaugural Inclusive Channel Leaders list.

“I am honored to have been chosen to serve in this key role and look forward to working with some of the most dynamic leaders in our industry,” said Blackmer. “To collaborate in such a significant capacity, in an industry that I love, is an amazing opportunity.”

“Laura will certainly serve as an important influence to our Executive Committee, Board and members,” said Eric Crump, President, MPSA and Director of Strategic Alliances at RINGDALE. “With her passion, leadership ability and proven success throughout the longevity of her career, she will undoubtedly be a huge asset to our organization and members.”

Learn more about MPSA online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.’s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series.

Sustainability also continues to be a key driver for the company. As such, Konica Minolta Inc. has spent six years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About the MPSA

The Managed Print Services Association (MPSA) is an independent, not-for-profit organization that serves the MPS industry. Its focus is on the development of standards, education and industry guidelines that unite the different segments of the industry that bring value to all those participating. For more information about benefits and memberships, visit www.yourmpsa.org.

# # # # #

Attachment

Photo

CONTACT: Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 551-500-2659 PR@kmbs.konicaminolta.us