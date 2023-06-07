Photo1 Michael Mathé, Chief of Operations and Sales Enablement, Konica Minolta, has been named to ENX Magazine’s 2023 Difference Makers List.

Photo2 Alison Seltzner, Strategic Account Director, Konica Minolta, has been named to ENX Magazine’s 2023 Difference Makers List.

Ramsey, NJ, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce Michael Mathé, Chief of Operations and Sales Enablement and Alison Seltzner, Strategic Account Director as honorees on ENX Magazine’s 2023 Difference Makers List. This annual program recognizes high-performing individuals in the document technology industry who have made significant contributions and are dedicated to uplifting the industry.

Michael Mathé, Chief of Operations and Sales Enablement

With more than 30 years of industry experience and fluency in Spanish, French, Portuguese and English, Michael Mathé is a global digital transformation leader with a proven track record of success in business performance, acquisitions and accelerating sustainable revenue growth. He joined Konica Minolta in 2012 as Senior Vice President, International Sales and was promoted to President of International Operations in 2021. As Chief of Operations and Sales Enablement, Michael currently leads several cross-functional operational teams that drive the company’s digital transformation initiatives.

“With a passion for guiding digital transformation journeys, Michael is known for making a difference in our company every day by being an engaging, agile executive with sound analytical abilities to create meaningful and measurable value to our clients and partners,” said Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “We congratulate him on winning this well-deserved award and look forward to his continued leadership in driving the success of our company, stakeholders and industry.”

Alison Seltzner, Strategic Account Director

Launching her career with Minolta in 1992 – later Konica Minolta after the two companies merged – Alison Seltzner consistently delivers results that exceed expectations. As the Strategic Account Director and trusted advisor for one of Konica Minolta’s largest dealers, Alison excels not only in setting and modeling standards of excellence in account management for her team, but also in strengthening bonds between the company and its dealer partnerships with customized solutions, unique training opportunities and shared programs. Her vast contributions were recently recognized when Alison won the account’s inaugural Vendor of the Year award.

“As a master collaborator and business developer, Alison is a huge asset to Konica Minolta,” said Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta. “She builds tremendously valuable relationships based on trust, transparency and innovative thinking, which has enabled her and her team to grow all key product lines at unprecedented success rates. Alison embodies everything the prestigious Difference Maker award represents, and we couldn’t be more proud of the extraordinary impact she continues to make in helping our dealers achieve desired business outcomes while advancing Konica Minolta’s industry leadership.”

Read about all of ENX’s 2023 Difference Makers online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.’s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series.

Sustainability also continues to be a key driver for the company. As such, Konica Minolta Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent six years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About ENX Magazine

ENX Magazine is a monthly publication dedicated to the office technology and document imaging industry since 1994. Now in its 26th year, ENX Magazine continues to deliver exclusive editorial coverage on market opportunities and issues, news and trends, company profiles, new products, and industry insights through interviews with key players in all segments of the document technology industry. With a circulation of more than 28,000 hard copies, ENX magazine serves as a leading integrated resource that brings together industry people, products, and business concepts and strategies for document technology industry professionals.

