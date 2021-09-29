Kore.ai Raises $70 Million in Growth Financing to Power Growth of Expanded Product Offering

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kore.ai , a top conversational AI software company, today announced it has raised $50 million in Series C funding led by Vistara Growth and PNC, with additional participation from NextEquity Partners, Nicola Wealth and Beedie Capital. Kore.ai also secured an additional $20 million credit facility from Sterling National Bank bringing total funding to $70 million. As a part of the Series C round, Randy Garg, Managing Partner of Vistara Growth, and Daniel Pavlick, Executive Vice President of PNC, have joined Kore.ai’s board of directors.

Kore.ai plans to use a significant amount of the funds to scale efforts to be the undisputed leader in Experience Optimization or XO, optimizing enterprise customer, agent, and employee experiences through AI-native platforms and products. The company recently launched SmartAssist , the world’s first AI-native end-to-end Contact Center as-a-Service (CCaaS) solution, as well as BankAssist , an omni-channel conversational virtual assistant that automates the most common retail banking customer needs to drive elevated customer experiences.

“As customer expectations continue to rise, they increasingly expect the type of world-class experience that our customers deliver using our best-of-breed conversational AI based XO platform,” said Raj Koneru, Founder and CEO of Kore.ai. “We are absolutely thrilled to have such strong financial and strategic partners as investors, who can help guide us as we continue to grow exponentially in the market by enabling our customers to deliver extraordinary conversational AI experiences which result in extraordinary outcomes.”

“As conversational AI technology continues to raise the bar on customer experiences via both voice and digital channels, Kore.ai remains at the forefront of innovation,” said Randy Garg of Vistara Growth. “The company has established itself as a clear market leader as recognized by its customers and industry analysts in this rapidly growing space, and recent innovations such as its easy to implement no code solutions ensure it will remain so for the foreseeable future.”

Through this funding, Kore.ai will continue broadening its demonstrated success of XO in the Conversational AI Platform (CAIP) market growing at 75% annually, according to Gartner. Kore.ai has been growing over 100% per year over the last few years. Kore.ai has delivered optimized experiences for over 100 million enterprise consumers and 500K employees resulting in over $500 million in cost savings while improving CSAT by 20-30%. Kore.ai aspires to bring optimized experiences to every customer, every employee and AI-native assistance to every contact center agent.

About Kore.ai

Kore increases the speed of business by optimizing customer and employee experiences through digital and voice virtual and business process assistants built on its market-leading Experience Optimization platform. Companies who prioritize customer and employee experience use Kore’s no-code conversational AI platform to raise CSAT, NPS and lower operational costs. The top 4 banks, top 3 healthcare businesses, and over 100 Fortune 500 companies have automated a billion interactions since Kore was founded in 2014. Its pre-built industry and function specific virtual and business process assistants have made it easier and faster for these top-performing businesses to scale their experience automation initiatives. Kore has been recognized as a leader by top analysts and ensures the success of its customers through a growing team headquartered in Orlando with offices in India, the UK, Japan, and Europe. Visit Kore.ai to learn more.

