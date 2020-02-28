Korean Air says it will not allow passengers with fever to fly to U.S.

Korean Air Lines Co Ltd said on Friday it plans to check temperatures of passengers traveling to the United States before boarding and would not allow anyone with a temperature higher than 37.5 Celsius to fly.
