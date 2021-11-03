KoreConX Webinar: Why Cannabis and RegA+ Are the Perfect Match

A virtual event held by KoreConX that featured Cannabis experts and Top Thoughts Leaders discussing the potential and possibilities of raising money using Regulation A+

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The KoreSummit, an event created by KoreConX to explore major aspects of the capital raising journey, Equity Crowdfunding and technology with experts, was held last week. Partners included Moxie, Crowdcheck Law, Carman Lehnhof Israelsen, Dalmore Group, Rialto Markets, New Direction Trust, Ext-Marketing, and DNA (Digital Niche Agency). More than 116 companies interested in raising capital in Cannabis attended this virtual event.

Guests discussed how Cannabis and Regulation A+ fits and how to create a capital raising journey for their business. Experts from different sectors shared their experience and knowledge about all the stages in using Regulation A+ to create a successful campaign for Cannabis companies and investors. It’s important to note that this business is expanding and creating more space – as more states continue to legalize this sector, more opportunities for investments to come.

“The idea of our KoreSummit is to demystify the capital raising journey opportunities and provide education to anyone who wants to raise money for their business. With more than 11 years of living and learning how crowdfunding works, we at KoreConX want to offer free education to entrepreneurs and companies seeking to raise capital,” says Oscar Jofre, CEO and Co-founder of KoreConX. “I am an enthusiastic learner. I believe that knowledge is a key to empowering people. In addition, our partners bring a broad base of expertise that can help people who are looking for reliable information on creating crowdfunding campaigns.”

The Cannabis KoreSummit covered all the stages of raising money and had the collaboration of lawyers, broker-dealers, compliance, and marketing experts to help participants understand this Regulation. KoreConX’s team members discussed the requirements of an “All-in-One” technology platform with solutions that unify all parts of the Reg A+ offering process.

KoreConX will hold two more KoreSummits until December this year. These KoreSummits will bring focus to diverse themes and sectors, such as Digital Securities. Participation is always free.

Founded in 2016, KoreConX is the first secure, All-In-One platform that manages private companies’ capital market activity and stakeholder communications. With an innovative approach and to ensure compliance with securities regulations and corporate law, KoreConX offers a single environment to connect companies to the capital markets and now secondary markets. Additionally, investors, broker-dealers, law firms, accountants and investor acquisition firms, all leverage our eco-system solution. For investor relations and fundraising, the platform enables private companies to share and manage corporate records and investments: it assists with portfolio management, capitalization table and shareholder management, virtual minute book, security registration, transfer agent services, and virtual deal rooms for raising capital. The All-In-One platform manages the full life cycle of digital securities, including their issuance, trading, clearing, settlement, management, reporting, corporate actions, and custodianship.

