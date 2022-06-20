KoreSummit Brings Medtech A+ Team to Help Companies Raise Up to $75 Million

In this online event, organized by KoreConX and KorePartners, experts on how to start the capital raising journey for Medtech, Biotech, and Pharma industries will be divided into panels to show how companies can do a successful RegA+

Featured Image for KoreConX Featured Image for KoreConX

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The health industry has important challenges to overcome regarding research, technology, and financing. KoreConX and KorePartners have put together the KoreSummit Medtech A+ Team, which aims at helping these companies raise capital compliantly using Regulation A (RegA+). The online event will be held on June, 23, 1 PM (EDT).

The first panel will bring together Oscar A Jofre, KoreConX’s CEO and co-founder; Stephen Brock, CEO at Medical Funding Professionals, and Scott Pantel, Founder and CEO of Life Science Intelligence, showing how to start this fundraising journey.

With panels programmed for no longer than 45 minutes, speakers will bring their real-life experience. Topics include the Form 1A (Legals, Accounting, Broker-Dealer, Escrow), the go-live preparation (Investor Acquisition, Broker-Dealer, Issuance Technology, SEC-Transfer Agent), potential investors engagement and secondary marketing trading ATS.

“The JOBS Act has been reshaping the private capital market, so we thought about this KoreSummit as a journey: from the beginning, with the Form 1A, the legal aspect, the preparation, how to engage people, sell the story rather than sell the stock. It is a great opportunity to be closer to KorePartners and the best way to strengthen the Medtech ecosystem,” says Oscar A Jofre.

Historically, there have been limited paths for early and growth-stage medtech companies to raise capital, which makes Scott Pantel an enthusiast of RegA+. Pantel sees this new fundraising vehicle as a major breakthrough as it adds another critical resource in the innovators capital raising toolbox. As he states in the KoreConX blog, “In the many years I’ve been working with medical technology innovators, I can’t count the number of great products I’ve seen that never make it to market for lack of access to capital.” Legendary medtech entrepreneur Manny Villafaña, Ph.D.Sc., Founder and CEO of Medical 21, sums it up: “Regulation A+ is the 21st Century way to raise capital”.

Full schedule and sign up form can be accessed directly in the site event.

About KoreConX

Founded in 2016, KoreConX is the first secure, All-In-One platform that manages private companies’ capital market activity and stakeholder communications. With an innovative approach and to ensure compliance with securities regulations and corporate law, KoreConX offers a single environment to connect companies to the capital markets and now secondary markets. Additionally, investors, broker-dealers, law firms, accountants and investor acquisition firms, all leverage our eco-system solution. For investor relations and fundraising, the platform enables private companies to share and manage corporate records and investments: it assists with portfolio management, capitalization table and shareholder management, virtual minute book, security registration, transfer agent services, and virtual deal rooms for raising capital.

###

Media Contacts:

KoreConX

Rafael Gonçalves

rafael@koreconx.com

Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment