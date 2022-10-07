Breaking News
KoreSummit in October Presents a New Format to Discuss the Cannabis Ecosystem

KoreConX´s online event brings pocket sessions throughout a week to show how cannabis entrepreneurs can use Regulation A (RegA+) and Regulation CF (RegCF) to jumpstart businesses, including the acceptance of credit cards to raise capital.

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KoreConX announces its new edition of the KoreSummit – Empowering Growth, from Oct. 24 to 28. In daily one-hour pocket sessions, the cannabis vertical will be the spotlight.

Cannabis is rapidly gaining social acceptance. Yesterday, President Joe Biden announced that all federal convictions for simple marijuana possession were to be pardoned. This act will directly affect the record of thousands of Americans. “It’s legal in many states, and criminal records for marijuana possession have led to needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities,” said the President in a video release. The pardons will remove many of these barriers.

The cannabis sector has already been growing steadily in the past few years. According to Grand View Research Institute, market size was valued at USD 13.2 billion in 2021 and USD 16.7 billion in 2022, with a revenue forecast of USD 102.2 billion for 2030, which would represent a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5% from 2022 to 2030. 

“This sector can absolutely raise money as there is plenty of private capital available”, says Oscar Jofre, CEO and co-founder at KoreConX. This new vertical has potential to turn this market into a mature ecosystem with KorePartners involved. “With partners like SecureTranz, we allow companies to accept credit cards for their RegA+ and RegCF offerings, providing options to complement wire transfer, ACH and crypto payments”, explains Oscar.

The event

Structured in pocket sessions distributed along the week, the event was thought of as a journey. From the starting point, offering promotions and attracting investors, which regulation is best tailored to a company, trades in the secondary market and the word from experts in the business. The sessions will go live daily, from 2 PM to 3 PM EDT, from Oct. 24 to 28. 

Check the full event schedule, the sessions, the participants and subscribe here. Other guests and speakers will be added as they are confirmed.

About KoreConX

Founded in 2016, KoreConX provides the first secure online infrastructure for private companies to conveniently and compliantly manage every aspect of their capital market activities, from issuing securities to shareholder relations. Investors, broker-dealers, law firms, accountants and investor acquisition firms, all leverage our ecosystem solution. KoreConX also maintains a large online library of educational content to help companies navigate their capital-raising journey.

